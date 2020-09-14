BlackRockin kiertotalousrahasto keräsi yli 900 miljoonaa dollaria ensimmäisenä vuotenaan

Ensimmäisessä kiertotalouden vastuullisuusraportissa seurataan rahaston sijoituskohteiden edistymistä kohti vastuullisuustavoitteitaan

BlackRock Circular Economy -kiertotalousrahasto keräsi yli 900 miljoonan dollarin[1] sijoitukset ensimmäiseen vuosipäiväänsä mennessä. Rahasto tuotiin markkinoille lokakuussa 2019 yhdessä kansainvälisen kiertotalouden ajatusjohtajan Ellen MacArthur -säätiön (EMF) kanssa. Rahasto tunnistaa järjestelmällisesti yhtiöitä, jotka edistävät ilmastonmuutoksen, biologisen monimuotoisuuden vähenemisen ja muovisaasteen kaltaisten ongelmien ratkaisemista.

Rahasto sijoittaa yrityksiin, jotka voivat tuottaa laajoja osakemarkkinoita paremmin kiertotalouspainotuksensa ansiosta. Kiertotalous on tapa kehittää taloutta niin, että yritykset, yhteiskunta ja ympäristö hyötyvät yhtä lailla.

BlackRock on tunnistanut kolmenlaisia yrityksiä, jotka edistävät kiertotaloutta ja joihin BGF Circular Economy -rahasto sijoittaa:

MAHDOLLISTAJAT: Yritykset, jotka tuottavat uusia innovatiivisia ratkaisuja suoraan yrityksille ja kuluttajille kiertotalouden soveltamisen mahdollistamiseksi.

Yritykset, jotka tuottavat uusia innovatiivisia ratkaisuja suoraan yrityksille ja kuluttajille kiertotalouden soveltamisen mahdollistamiseksi. OMAKSUJAT: Yritykset, jotka omaksuessaan kiertotalouden periaatteet vaikuttavat mielekkäästi ja positiivisesti arvoonsa.

Yritykset, jotka omaksuessaan kiertotalouden periaatteet vaikuttavat mielekkäästi ja positiivisesti arvoonsa. HYÖTYJÄT: Yritykset, jotka toimittavat vaihtoehtoisia materiaaleja tai palveluita kiertotalouden edistämiseksi.

Kun lineaarisessa taloudessa tuotteet on usein suunniteltu käytettäväksi lyhyen aikaa ja heitettäväksi tämän jälkeen pois, kiertotalous taas on luonteeltaan uudistava. Kiertotalous perustuu kolmeen periaatteeseen: tuotteiden suunnittelussa minimoidaan jätteet ja saasteet, tuotteet ja materiaalit pidetään käytössä ja luonnonympäristöä uudistetaan.

Seuratakseen rahaston salkkuyritysten vastuullisuustyön edistymistä sekä korostaakseen viimeisimpiä kiertotaloussitoumuksia BGF Circular Economy -rahasto on julkistanut ensimmäisen Circular Economy sustainability -raportin[2], joka julkaistaan puolivuosittain yhdessä Ellen MacArthur -säätiön kanssa.

Raportin ydinkohdat [3]:

44 % yrityksistä, joihin rahasto sijoittaa, on kiertotalouden OMAKSUJIA eri toimialoilla.

BlackRockin mukaan kiertotaloudella voi olla myönteinen vaikutus laajaan joukkoon toimialoja ja se voi tarjota kasvumahdollisuuksia yrityksille, joilla on hyvät edellytykset edistää ilmastonmuutoksen, biologisen monimuotoisuuden vähenemisen ja muovisaasteiden muodostamien ongelmien ratkaisemista.

Kolmen tekijän yhdistyminen vie todennäköisesti kiertotalouteen siirtymistä eteenpäin. Nämä tekijät ovat sääntelyn lisääntyminen, kuluttajien käyttäytymisen muuttuminen vastuullisia vaihtoehtoja suosivaksi ja yritysten painopisteen siirtyminen kiertotalouden periaatteisiin.

BlackRock uskoo, että ympäristöön, sosiaaliseen vastuuseen ja hyvään hallintotapaan (ESG) liittyvien tekijöiden vahva johtaminen voi korreloida positiivisesti korkeampien riskikorjattujen tuottojen kanssa.

Raportissa on kolme tapauskuvausta, joissa kuvataan OMAKSUJA-yritysten edistymistä

Evy Hambro, temaattisista ja toimialasijoituksista BlackRockissa maailmanlaajuisesti vastaava johtaja sanoo: “Seuraamme yritysten edistymistä kiertotaloudessa, ja aktiivisesti oleellista tietoa esimerkiksi muovisaasteen määrästä, tuotteiden kestävyydestä, kierrätettyjen ja uudistuvien raaka-aineiden käytöstä raportoivien yritysten määrä kasvaa joka vuosi, mikä on rohkaisevaa. Uskomme BlackRockissa, että edistyksellisimmin ja innovatiivisimmin jätteen määrää, uusiutumattomien raaka-aineiden käyttöä ja saasteita vähentävät yritykset voivat myös tarjota huomattavia tuottoja sijoittajille. Kun eri toimialat siirtyvät kiertotalouteen aiempaa enemmän, muutos tuo uusia kasvun lähteitä.”

Thomas Fekete, BlackRockin vastuullisen sijoittamisen strategian ja tuotteiden johtaja EMEA-alueella sanoo: “Eri puolilla maailmaa valtioiden elvytystoimenpiteiden – kärjessään EU:n vihreän kehityksen ohjelma (Green Deal) – tarkoituksena on kiihdyttää siirtymistä kiertotalouteen, suojella biologista monimuotoisuutta ja vähentää saastumista. Kun astumme uuteen elpymisen ja uudistumisen aikakauteen, kiertotalousaloitteet yhdessä innovaatioiden ja kestävän infrastruktuurin kanssa nousevat korkealle sijoittajien prioriteeteissa niiden tarjoamien tuottomahdollisuuksien vuoksi.”

Circular Economy sustainability -raportti liitteenä.

Lisätietoja kiertotaloudesta: Understanding the importance of the Circular Economy

Alkuperäinen lehdistötiedote kokonaisuudessaan alla. Mikäli käännöksessä on eroja alkuperäiseen tiedotteeseen, alkuperäinen tiedote pätee.

BLACKROCK CIRCULAR ECONOMY FUND RAISES OVER US$900 MILLIONIN FIRST YEAR SINCE LAUNCH

Inaugural Circular Economy Sustainability report maps progress made by the companies the Fund invests in towards key sustainability targets and circularity commitments

The BlackRock Circular Economy Fund has raised over US$900 million ahead of its first anniversary. Launched in October 2019 in partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF), an international thought leader on the circular economy, the fund has a framework to identify the companies that are making headway to address climate change, biodiversity loss and plastic pollution.

The Fund invests in companies that can outperform broad equity markets due to their exposure to the growing Circular Economy theme - an approach to economic development designed to benefit businesses, society, and the environment.

BlackRock has identified three groups of companies driving the Circular Economy theme, in which the BGF Circular Economy Fund invests:

ENABLERS: Companies that deliver new, innovative solutions directly aimed at enabling the adoption of circularity by businesses and consumers.

Companies that deliver new, innovative solutions directly aimed at enabling the adoption of circularity by businesses and consumers. ADOPTERS: Companies that adopt the principles of the circular economy in a manner that has a meaningful and positive impact on their value.

Companies that adopt the principles of the circular economy in a manner that has a meaningful and positive impact on their value. BENEFICIARIES: Companies that supply alternative materials or services that contribute to a circular economy.

In contrast to the linear economy, where products are often designed to be used for a short time and then thrown away in a ‘take-make-waste’ system, the circular economy is regenerative by design. The circular economy is built on three principles: designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use, and regenerating natural systems.

In order to charter the progress of investee companies’ sustainability targets and emphasize recent circularity commitments, the BGF Circular Economy Fund has published its inaugural Circular Economy sustainability report[4], which will be published every six months and produced in conjunction with EMF.

Highlights from the report:

44% of the companies the Fund invests in are ADOPTERS of Circular Economy practices across different industries

BlackRock believes that the Circular Economy could have a positive impact in a wide number of sectors, and may present growth opportunities to well-positioned businesses that are making headway to address climate change, biodiversity loss and plastic pollution

The shift to a Circular Economy is likely to be driven by the confluence of three key factors — increasing regulation, changing consumer preferences favouring sustainable alternatives and corporate responses to focus on circular practices

BlackRock believes there may be a positive correlation between strong management of ESG factors and improved risk-adjusted returns

The report includes three case studies to illustrate ADOPTERS’ progress

Evy Hambro, Global Head of Thematic and Sector Investing at BlackRock, comments: “As we measure the progress companies make towards a Circular Economy, it is encouraging that the number of companies that are proactively disclosing relevant metrics such as plastic pollution, product durability, recycled and renewable inputs is rising each year. At BlackRock, we believe that the companies that are the most progressive and innovative in reducing the amount of waste going to landfill, of non-renewable resources consumed and pollution generated, may also generate significant returns for investors. As industries become more circular, this shift is introducing new sources of growth and opportunities from disruption.”

Thomas Fekete, EMEA Head of Strategy and Products for Sustainable Investing at BlackRock added: “Around the world, governments’ recovery stimulus, led by the EU’s Green Deal, is set to accelerate the transition to a Circular Economy, protect biodiversity and cut pollution. As we enter a new era of recovery and regeneration, Circular Economy initiatives, together with sustainable infrastructure and innovation, will rank high among investors’ priorities given the value generation opportunities they provide.”

For more on Circular Economy see link below or get in touch.

Understanding the importance of the Circular Economy

-END-

Media Contacts:

Rui Videira

rui.videira@blackrock.com

+44 207 743 1211

Emma Phillips

emma.phillips@blackrock.com

+44 207 743 2922

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately US$7.32 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

This communication is for journalists. It is not for publication. It has been provided for information purposes only and does not constitute a financial promotion, marketing communication or an offer or invitation to anyone to invest in any BlackRock funds and has not been prepared in connection with any such offer. Accordingly, this material does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not lawful or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation. It is your responsibility to be aware of the applicable laws and regulations of your country of residence. This information is confidential and was prepared solely for the named recipient. It may not be used or published without the prior consent of BlackRock.

If you no longer want to receive information from BlackRock, please unsubscribe.

Any data will be processed according to BlackRock’s privacy policy.

This email utilises tracking technologies, which record and provide back to BlackRock certain information about the way in which you interact with this email. These technologies will monitor when the email is opened and read. BlackRock will monitor your use of the BlackRock website should you click through to the website from this email. By clicking through to the BlackRock website using the links in this email, you will give your consent to the use of these tracking technologies as described here. Further information about the way in which BlackRock uses cookies and other related tools can be found in BlackRock’s privacy policy, available on its website.

Risk Warnings

Capital at risk. The value of investments and the income from them can fall as well as rise and are not guaranteed. Investors may not get back the amount originally invested.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results and should not be the sole factor of consideration when selecting a product or strategy.

Changes in the rates of exchange between currencies may cause the value of investments to diminish or increase. Fluctuation may be particularly marked in the case of a higher volatility fund and the value of an investment may fall suddenly and substantially. Levels and basis of taxation may change from time to time.

BGF Circular Economy Fund

Circular Economy

Due to the criteria applied during stock selection to meet the definition of Circular Economy, the range of companies the fund can invest in may be less diversified than a typical fund. Circular Economy companies may be subject to environmental concerns, taxes, government regulation, price, supply and competition. Investors should consider this fund as part of a broader investment strategy.

Important Information

This material is for distribution to Professional Clients (as defined by the Financial Conduct Authority or MiFID Rules) only and should not be relied upon by any other persons.

Until 31 December 2020, issued by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office: 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL. Tel: + 44 (0)20 7743 3000. Registered in England and Wales No. 02020394. For your protection telephone calls are usually recorded. Please refer to the Financial Conduct Authority website for a list of authorised activities conducted by BlackRock.

From 1 January 2021, in the event the United Kingdom and the European Union do not enter into an arrangement which permits United Kingdom firms to offer and provide financial services into the European Economic Area, the issuer of this material is:

(i) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited for all outside of the European Economic Area; and

(ii) BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. for in the European Economic Area, BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. is authorised and regulated by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets. Registered office Amstelplein 1, 1096 HA, Amsterdam, Tel: 020 – 549 5200, Tel: 31-20-549-5200. Trade Register No. 17068311 For your protection telephone calls are usually recorded.

Netherlands: The risk indicator shown on this document refers to the A2 share class of the Fund. Higher or lower risk may apply to the other share classes of the Fund. BlackRock Global Funds BGF is a UCITS (icbe) as defined in section 1:1 Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht; “FMSA”). BGF and its sub funds are listed in the register as defined in section 1:107 FMSA. Where a risk indicator is shown on this document it refers to the relevant share class of the Fund and date specified, please verify the risk of your share class on the Key Investor Information Document (essentiële beleggersinformatie; “EBI”). Higher or lower risk may apply to the other share classes of the Fund. Please refer to the Key Investor Information Document (essentiële beleggersinformatie; “EBI”) for further information about BGF and its sub funds. The prospectus and EBI of BGF and its sub funds are available on BlackRock’s website www.blackrock.nl. All financial investments contain a certain risk. The value of the assets managed by BGF and its sub funds may greatly fluctuate as a result of the investment policy and your initial investment is not guaranteed.

Austria: For further information, the prospectus, Key Investor Information Document, annual report and semi-annual report can be obtained free of charge in hardcopy form from the Austrian paying agent: Raiffeisen Zentralbank Österreich AG, A-1030 Vienna, Am Stadtpark 9.

Germany: This is a financial promotion. For further information, the prospectus, Key Investor Information Document, annual report and semi-annual report can be obtained free of charge in hardcopy form from the German information centre: BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, German Branch, Frankfurt am Main, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2–4, 60306 Frankfurt am Main. The paying agent in Germany is J.P. Morgan AG, CIB / Investor Services – Trustee & Fiduciary, Taunustor 1 (Taunus Turm), D-60310 Frankfurt am Main.

Switzerland: This document is marketing material. This document shall be exclusively made available to, and directed at, qualified investors as defined in the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act of 23 June 2006, as amended. BlackRock Global Funds (BGF) is domiciled in Luxembourg. BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG, Bahnhofstrasse 39, CH-8001 Zurich, is the Swiss Representative and State Street Bank International GmbH, Munich, Zurich Branch, Beethovenstrasse 19, CH-8002 Zurich, the Swiss Paying Agent. The Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document, the Articles of Incorporation, the latest and any previous annual and semi-annual reports are available free of charge from the Swiss Representative. Investors should read the fund specific risks in the Key Investor Information Document and the Prospectus.

Sweden: The prospectus and KIID are available at BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Stockholm branch, Norrlandsgatan 16, 111 43 Stockholm, Sweden. Investors should read the KIID before making an investment decision.

Finland: The prospectus (in English language) and KIID (in Finnish language) are available at BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited.

Norway: The prospectus and KIID are available at BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited.

Spain, Andorra & Portugal: Certain funds mentioned here are registered for distribution in Spain. Additionally, certain funds are registered for distribution in Portugal. In Spain, BlackRock Global Funds (BGF) is registered with the number 140 in the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores de España (CNMV) and the Prospectus for each registered fund has been registered with the CNMV. In Portugal, certain share classes of certain BGF funds are registered with the Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários (CMVM) and the Prospectus for each registered fund has been registered with the CMVM. This document contains products or services of

BlackRock, Inc. (or affiliates thereof) that might be offered directly or indirectly within the Andorran jurisdiction, and it should not be regarded as solicitation of business in any jurisdiction including the Principality of Andorra.

Israel: BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited is not licensed under Israel’s Regulation of Investment Advice, Investment Marketing and Portfolio Management Law, 5755-1995 (the “Advice Law”). No action has been taken or will be taken in Israel that would permit a public offering or distribution of the products mentioned in this document to the public in Israel. The products mentioned in this document have not been approved by the Israel Securities Authority. In addition, the products mentioned in this document are not regulated under the provisions of Israel’s Joint Investment Trusts Law, 5754-1994 (the “Joint Investment Trusts Law”). This document has not been approved by the Israel Securities Authority and will only be distributed to Israeli residents in a manner that will not constitute “an offer to the public” under sections 15 and 15a of the Israel Securities Law, 5728-1968 (the “Securities Law”) or section 25 of the Joint Investment Trusts Law, as applicable. This document and the products mentioned herein are being offered to those categories of investors listed in the First Addendum (the “Addendum”) to the Securities Law, (“Institutional Investors”); in all cases under circumstances that will fall within the private placement or other exemptions of the Joint Investment Trusts Law, the Securities Law and any applicable guidelines, pronouncements or rulings issued from time to time by the Israel Securities Authority. This document may not be reproduced or used for any other purpose, nor be furnished to any other person other than those to whom copies have been sent. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice or investment marketing as defined in the Regulation of Investment Advice, Investment Marketing and Portfolio Management Law, 5755-1995. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it constitute an offer to sell to or solicitation of an offer to buy from any person or persons in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful, or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to a person or persons to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

For Investors in the UK: In the UK this document is directed only at persons who are professional clients or eligible counterparties for the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Conduct of Business Sourcebook. The opportunity to invest in the Fund is only available to such persons in the UK and this document must not be relied or acted upon by any other persons in the UK.

For existing investors: You have received this document because, according to our records, you are currently an existing investor within the fund. If you are not an investor in the named fund or you are not the intended recipient or have received this document in error, please notify the sender immediately and destroy the message in its entirety (whether in electronic or hard copy format), without disclosing its contents to anyone. If you are an intermediary or third-party distributor, you must only disseminate this material to other Professional Investors as permitted in the above specified jurisdictions and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Any research in this document has been procured and may have been acted on by BlackRock for its own purpose. The results of such research are being made available only incidentally. The views expressed do not constitute investment or any other advice and are subject to change. They do not necessarily reflect the views of any company in the BlackRock Group or any part thereof and no assurances are made as to their accuracy. This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to anyone to invest in any BlackRock funds and has not been prepared in connection with any such offer.

Any research in this document has been procured and may have been acted on by BlackRock for its own purpose. The results of such research are being made available only incidentally. The views expressed do not constitute investment or any other advice and are subject to change. They do not necessarily reflect the views of any company in the BlackRock Group or any part thereof and no assurances are made as to their accuracy.

This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to anyone to invest in any BlackRock funds and has not been prepared in connection with any such offer.

© 2020 BlackRock, Inc. All Rights reserved. BLACKROCK, BLACKROCK SOLUTIONS, iSHARES, BUILD ON BLACKROCK, SO WHAT DO I DO WITH MY MONEY are registered and unregistered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other tradem

[1]BGF Circular Economy -rahaston hallinnoimat varat (AUM) olivat 905,517 miljoonaa dollaria 11.9.2020.

[2] 3 BlackRock Circular Economy Progress Report, kesäkuu 2020

BlackRock Circular Economy Progress Report, June 2020



