Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative Selects Nominum to Deliver a Faster, More Secure Internet

Nominum™, the DNS-based security and services innovation leader, announced today that Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative, which provides phone, broadband internet and IPTV services to subscribers in Tennessee, has deployed the company’s industry-leading Vantio™ CacheServe DNS software to improve speed, security and reliability of its broadband network. Additionally, Bledsoe will use Nominum N2™ ThreatAvert and N2 Secure Consumer to protect both its network and broadband subscribers from malicious cyberattacks like DDoS, phishing, ransomware and other malware.

Bledsoe turned to Nominum to speed up DNS query resolution and ensure thorough safeguards are in place to keep malicious threats from slowing or otherwise negatively impacting performance of its network. With the increasing frequency and severity of cyberthreats impacting service provider networks and their customers, Bledsoe will also deploy Nominum N2 ThreatAvert to thwart DDoS, DNS amplification and Pseudo Random Subdomain (PRSD) attacks.

The telecom operator is also implementing Nominum N2 Secure Consumer to keep subscribers protected from phishing, ransomware and other cyberthreats across all devices and networks, while providing parental control features that enable subscribers to set policies to block inappropriate content and limit time spent online for their children.

“Our previous DNS solution delivered slow response times and lacked the strong security capabilities we now have with Nominum, which resulted in a less than optimal experience for our subscribers,” said Russ Camp, CIO for Bledsoe. “Our goal was to maximize network reliability through the most cost-effective means possible. With Nominum, we have seen a significant difference with consistently better performance and assurance that our network is protected from cyberattacks and hackers. Support call volume has gone down and reliability has gone up—both of which strengthen our brand and generate greater customer loyalty.”

“The combination of Nominum Vantio CacheServe DNS software with the N2 application suite enables service providers to deliver a ‘closed loop’ security experience for their subscribers, from ensuring optimal performance of the network, to protecting the network from DNS-based attacks, to securing subscribers and their devices, to notifications and remediation when a breach has occurred,” said Daniel Blasingame, Vice President of Sales, North America for Nominum. “Operators like Bledsoe recognize the need for ever-greater cyber protections and a scalable network infrastructure given the major growth taking place with adoption of IoT devices and consumers’ increasingly mobile lifestyle. As a partner in their success, our mission is to enable a better, safer and faster internet for their subscribers—and for internet users everywhere.”

Nominum Vantio and N2: Creating a Stronger, Faster and More Secure Internet

The Nominum N2 product suite is designed to optimize and secure consumer and business users’ online activities through robust DNS-based network protection, subscriber/device security and personalized notifications when a breach occurs—delivering a closed loop security experience. Through the combination of Nominum’s industry-leading Vantio CacheServe unified DNS platform and N2, ISPs strengthen their competitive advantage, accelerate revenue growth and increase brand loyalty. The full product suite includes:

Vantio CacheServe—Offers high network availability and low latency for ISP networks.

N2 ThreatAvert—Proactively protects ISP networks from cyberthreats with accurate, adaptive and automated technology.

N2 Secure Consumer—Provides consumers with personalized internet safety solutions such as parental controls, and proactively protects households from malware, ransomware and phishing attacks.

N2 Secure Business—Security as a Service solution enabling ISPs to easily deploy SMB and enterprise cyberthreat protection to prevent ransomware, phishing, botnets and zero-day malware attacks.

N2 Reach—In-browser subscriber communications and campaign management platform that is proven to be more effective than email, direct mail, phone calls or text.

About Nominum

Nominum™ is a pioneer and global leader in DNS-based security and services innovation. The Silicon Valley company provides an integrated suite of carrier-grade DNS-based solutions that enable fixed and mobile operators to protect and enhance their networks, strengthen security for business and residential subscribers and offer innovative value-added services that can be monetized. The result is improved service agility, higher ARPU, increased brand loyalty and a strong competitive advantage. More than 130 service providers in over 40 countries trust Nominum to deliver a safe, customizable internet and promote greater value to over half a billion users. Nominum DNS software resolves 1.7 trillion queries around the globe every day—roughly 100 times more transactions than the combined daily volume of tweets, likes, and searches taking place on major web properties. For more information visit nominum.com.

