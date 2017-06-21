Blurry Box, the Unbreakable Software Protection Technology

21.6.2017 12:00 | Business Wire

Hundreds of participants from all corners of the globe have taken part in a hackers contest aimed at cracking a game protected with Blurry Box ®, the pinnacle of encryption recently launched by Wibu-Systems. The outcome: No one could break the latest software protection technology introduced by the leading provider of secure license management in the industrial world.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005512/en/

The contestants tried frantically for three weeks; two of them submitted their results to the independent jury consisting of IT security scientists from the Horst Goertz Institute (HGI) and the Institute for Internet Security - if(is). Their exploits were proven to be not correct, resulting in a voluntary award of €1,000 each against the total sum of €50,000 that was originally at stake for a complete hacking solution.

Wibu-Systems has been focusing on the protection of digital know-how for almost thirty years, leading to the birth of CodeMeter, its flagship solution for safeguarding software publishers and intelligent device manufacturers from intellectual property piracy, product counterfeiting, software reverse engineering, and code tampering. One of the essential components of CodeMeter is its encryption mechanism: The AxProtector module conveniently encrypts the compiled software in a fully automated fashion; the IxProtector module, later integrated in AxProtector, extracts and encrypts individual functions for higher protection against typical cracking techniques.

Still, some complex and sensitive software need stronger protections. In 2014, Wibu-Systems, the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, and the research center FZI took the first prize at the German IT Security Awards for Blurry Box. Since then, the encryption scheme has been integrated into CodeMeter and is now publicly validated through the global challenge. It extracts, duplicates, modifies, and encrypts individual functions. Traps and decryption delays stop brute force attacks. With such a robust design, hackers would have an easier time rebuilding the software protected with Blurry Box from scratch.

Oliver Winzenried, CEO and founder of Wibu-Systems, who was just named Top Embedded Innovator of 2017, shares his excitement: “In today’s world, wars are shifting towards a digital battlefield. Industrie 4.0, IoT applications, and digitized services will have to be hardened with the most stringent security measures. Our mission is to put our greatest business and private life values into safe hands”.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005512/en/

Contact information

Wibu-Systems

Daniela Previtali, +49 721 9317235

Global Marketing Director

daniela.previtali@wibu.com