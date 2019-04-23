Boating industry key figures forecasting buoyant summer
Number of watercraft registrations increasing briskly; Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show gaining more popularity than ever.
The Finnish boating industry is gearing up for spring in favourable winds. The number of new boat registrations is enjoying good growth, up by more than 40 per cent over the previous year, and exhibitors are signing up to the Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show at a record rate.
“Spring has kicked off on a great note,” says Jarkko Pajusalo, Managing Director of the Finnish Marine Industries Federation Finnboat, visibly pleased about the development. “The early onset of spring and last year’s splendid boating season are two underlying factors enabling the success. Although consumer confidence has deteriorated from the peak level of 2018, it nevertheless remains high, and also the current extended period of economic growth has bolstered the boating industry outlook in Finland,” Pajusalo explains.
One indicator of the boating industry’s favourable trend is the popularity of the Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show, a culmination of the Finnish boating season. By Easter, more than one hundred businesses had signed up for this year’s show, compared with 47 the same time a year ago. The Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show takes place at Helsinki’s Lauttasaari between 15 and 18 August 2019.
“We expect this year's Boat-Afloat to feature almost 300 boats on show and the number of exhibitors to exceed 150. This time around, the presence of row boats will be more pronounced, as will also be the case with the bigger and more impressive craft,” Pajusalo says.
New boat registrations up by 43% on the year before
The watercraft register maintained by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom also testifies to the favourable outlook in the field. Usually the peak period in new boat sales falls on May-June; however, already during the first three months of the year, the number of new watercraft registrations was up by 43 per cent over 2018.
In early 2019, a total of 233 new watercraft were registered, mostly motorboats of various sorts. In terms of numbers of new registrations in January-March, the top spots on the list were held by Yamarin, Buster and Faster aluminium boats along with Sea Doo personal watercraft.
A particularly strong start to boat sales can be seen in Helsinki, where the number of new watercraft registrations has already doubled from the first months of 2018. Boat sales have also been lively elsewhere in the capital region and in Southwestern Finland, and Finnish Lakeland boaters are expected to become more active over the coming weeks.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Jarkko PajusaloManaging Director+358 40 673 4032jarkko@finnboat.fi
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Käenkuja 8 A 47
00500 Helsinki
http://www.finnboat.fi/
Finnboat on maamme venealan teollisuuden ja kaupan toimialajärjestö. Finnboatin jäsenkunta vastaa lähes sataprosenttisesti alan kotimaan liikevaihdosta ja Suomen veneviennistä. Sivulta www.suomiveneilee.filöydät nopeasti ajan tasalla olevat tiedot jäsenyritysten uusista ja käytetyistä veneistä ja moottoreista sekä tarvikkeista ja muista palveluista.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Finnboat
Venealan tunnusluvut ennustavat vilkasta kesää23.4.2019 15:02:38 EEST | Uutinen
Venerekisteröinnit reippaassa kasvussa, Helsingin Uivasta venenäyttelystä tulossa ennätyssuosittu.
Båtbranschens nyckeltal förutspår en livlig sommar23.4.2019 15:02:37 EEST | Uutinen
Båtregistreringen växer starkt, Helsingfors Flytande båtutställning blir rekordpopulär.
Finnboatin kuntokartoittajat veneiden peruskatsastuksen runkokatsastajiksi21.2.2019 10:33:42 EET | Tiedote
Venealan Keskusliitto Finnboat ry ja Suomen Purjehdus ja Veneily ry (SPV) allekirjoittivat juuri päättyneillä venemessuilla veneiden runkokatsastuksia koskevan yhteistyösopimuksen. Jatkossa Finnboatin valtuutetut kuntokartoittajat voivat suorittaa veneiden runkokatsastuksia osana veneen peruskatsastusta.
Finnboats konditionskartläggare som skrovinbesiktare för båtars grundbesiktning21.2.2019 10:33:41 EET | Tiedote
Båtbranschens Centralförbund Finnboat rf och Segling och Båtsport i Finland rf (SBF) undertecknade på båtmässan som nyligen avslutats ett samarbetsavtal som berör båtars skrovbesiktningar. I fortsättningen kan av Finnboat bemyndigade konditionskartläggare utföra skrovbesiktning av båtar som en del av båtarnas grundbesiktning.
Talouskasvu ja lämmin kesä piristivät Suomen venealaa8.2.2019 10:15:16 EET | Tiedote
Suomen veneala kasvoi kotimaassa, vientimarkkina pysyi vakaana. Kotimaan venemyyn-nissä näkyy mökkiveneiden suosio ja entistä suurempien moottoriveneiden kysyntä.
Finnish boating industry boosted by economic growth and warm summer8.2.2019 10:15:15 EET | Tiedote
The Finnish boating industry achieved domestic growth, while the export market re-mained stable. Popularity of small leisure boats and a demand for bigger motor boats than before are two trends apparent in domestic boat sales.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme