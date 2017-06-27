BOC Group Announces the Release of ADONIS NP 5.0: Your High-Performance BPM-Suite

27.6.2017 14:00 | Business Wire

ADONIS NP 5.0 – the best work yet – is out now, offering great new features, making it more powerful than ever.

Experience gathered in more than 5,000 successful client projects and valuable customer feedback are strongly influencing every new release of ADONIS NP and make the BPM suite what it is today: The best suite of its kind. ADONIS NP ideally supports you with designing, analysing and optimising your business processes. What's even more: the seemless integration between business and IT is now extended with the new GRC Suite to get a holistic view; process, technology and risk – all-in-one.

In the latest release, our focus rests on further enhancing usability, communication and governance to ensure audit-readiness and provide further tools to support business transformation. A major milestone with regards to usability represent our brand-new tutorial videos exclusively featured within ADONIS NP, providing valuable support to customer’s BPM initiatives from beginner to expert.

Tobias Rausch, ADONIS Product Manager points out another exciting, value-adding feature: “Depending on different business units or divisions, it is now possible to configure multiple Organization Portals in ADONIS NP. Multiple portals allow everyone in your organization to have access to the very same repository, yet tailored to their fields of work and responsibilities. This way, users have a direct entry point to the information that is most relevant in their daily work."

A selection of the most relevant features released in ADONIS NP 5.0 has been made available on the BOC Group website. BOC Group recommends interested parties to test-drive ADONIS NP with the free-of-charge 30-Day Free Trial or schedule a free demonstration of ADONIS NP 5.0 with a BOC consultant.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive Business Management in an era of digital transformation. The main strengths lie in improving Business Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities as well as facilitating better Governance, Risk and Compliance to assure audit-readiness.

ADONIS global customers include, among others, Allianz, Emerson, Hilti, Motta, REWE and Telefonica.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur and with more than 90 partners around the globe.

