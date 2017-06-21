BOC Group Named a “Leader” in Enterprise Architecture Management Suites by Top Global Research and Advisory Firm

21.6.2017 10:00 | Business Wire

BOC Group, a noted provider of Enterprise Management Solutions, announced today that it was named a Leader among the 10 most significant Enterprise Architecture solution providers in The Forrester Wave™: “Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q2 2017”.

The Forrester Wave™ report identifies the global 10 most significant players based on a 40-criteria evaluation and “…helps enterprise architecture (EA) professionals make the right choice”*.

“We are very pleased to be named a leader by Forrester. We believe that our 15 years in EA and our strong commitment and dedication in countless customer projects have given us the right ideas to deliver not only a top-notch EA suite to our users, but also to pave the way for remaining amongst the best-in-class tool providers thanks to a clear and convincing vision and strategy”, Christoph Moser, ADOIT product manager comments on this successful result.

ADOIT is the main information source for customers to keep their businesses on track and gain valuable insights to understand dependencies between company assets. In short, the EA suite prepares organizations to master challenges ahead and to successfully transform business and IT. This makes ADOIT an invaluable asset, especially in an era of digitalization.

The latest release, ADOIT 7.6, is available online and free-of-charge for a 30-Day Free Trial.

For those interested in a free online presentation, please get in touch with your regional BOC support team.

A complimentary copy of the full report can be requested here.

* The Forrester WaveTM, EA Management Suites, Q2 2017, Forrester Research, Inc., June 14, 2017

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive Business Management in an era of digital transformation. The main strengths lie in improving Enterprise Architecture and Business Process Management capabilities as well as facilitating better Governance, Risk and Compliance to assure audit-readiness.

ADOIT global customers include, among others, Allianz, Marel, PostFinance, Raiffeisen Bank and Vienna International Airport.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur and with more than 90 partners around the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005501/en/

