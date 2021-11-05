BOFITin 30-vuotiskonferenssissa käsitellään sekä nousevien talouksien suunnitelmia digitaalisen keskuspankkirahan käyttöönotosta että politiikan moninaisia vaikutuksia taloudellisen toimintaan
Suomen Pankin nousevien talouksien tutkimuslaitos (BOFIT) perustettiin 1991 alun perin seuraamaan Venäjän ja Baltian maiden talouksia, mutta vuosien varrella yksikön analyysin maantieteellinen kattavuus on muuttunut, ja esimerkiksi Kiinan osuus on kasvanut erittäin merkittävästi. Venäjä on kuitenkin edelleen myös hyvin tärkeä BOFITin analyysin kohde. Nykyään yksikössä seurataan myös Intian taloutta.
BOFITin 30-vuotiskonferenssi järjestetään 9.11.2021. Juhlakonferenssissa käsitellään laajasti nousevien talouksien kehitysnäkymiä sekä asemaa maailmantaloudessa. Hybridimuodossakin se tarjoaa osallistujille erinomaisen mahdollisuuden jakaa kokemuksia sekä keskustella nousevien talouksien tilanteesta ja tulevaisuudesta.
Konferenssin avaa pääjohtaja Olli Rehn, ja hänen johdollaan käydään myös paneelikeskustelu digitaalisen keskuspankkirahan mahdollisuuksista ja haasteista sekä nousevissa talouksissa että muualla. Paneelissa puhuvat Venäjän keskuspankin pääjohtaja Elvira Nabiullina, Kiinan keskuspankin pääjohtaja Yi Gang ja Euroopan keskuspankin johtokunnan jäsen Fabio Panetta. Konferenssissa käsitellään myös kansainvälisiä tuotantoketjuja sekä politiikan vaikutusta erilaisiin taloudellisiin ilmiöihin.
Konferenssi on suunnattu keskuspankeille, alan tutkijoille sekä kaikille nousevien talouksien tilanteesta kiinnostuneille.
Lisätietoja konferenssista: 30th Anniversary Conference of BOFIT
The Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies (BOFIT) was established in 1991, originally to monitor economic developments in Russia and the Baltic States, but over the years the geographical spread of the Institute’s analysis has changed, and, for example, there has been a very considerable growth in the share of attention devoted to China. However, Russia continues to be a very important focus of analysis for BOFIT. Nowadays the Institute also follows the economy of India. To celebrate the occasion, the Bank of Finland is organizing a 30th Anniversary Conference for BOFIT on November 9, 2021. The anniversary conference will deal extensively with the development outlook in the emerging economies and their place in the global economy. In a hybrid format, too, it will offer participants an excellent opportunity to share their experiences and discuss the current situation and future prospects for the emerging economies. The conference will be opened by Olli Rehn, Governor of the B
