BOFITin 30-vuotiskonferenssissa käsitellään sekä nousevien talouksien suunnitelmia digitaalisen keskuspankkirahan käyttöönotosta että politiikan moninaisia vaikutuksia taloudellisen toimintaan

BOFIT’s 30th anniversary conference will focus on both emerging economies’ plans to introduce central bank digital currencies and the various effects of policy decisions on economic activity 5.11.2021 12:00:00 EET | Uutinen

The Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies (BOFIT) was established in 1991, originally to monitor economic developments in Russia and the Baltic States, but over the years the geographical spread of the Institute’s analysis has changed, and, for example, there has been a very considerable growth in the share of attention devoted to China. However, Russia continues to be a very important focus of analysis for BOFIT. Nowadays the Institute also follows the economy of India. To celebrate the occasion, the Bank of Finland is organizing a 30th Anniversary Conference for BOFIT on November 9, 2021. The anniversary conference will deal extensively with the development outlook in the emerging economies and their place in the global economy. In a hybrid format, too, it will offer participants an excellent opportunity to share their experiences and discuss the current situation and future prospects for the emerging economies. The conference will be opened by Olli Rehn, Governor of the B