Bruce Schneier one of the top speakers at Cyber Security Nordic
The Cyber Security Nordic event will feature Bruce Schneier speaking about security and privacy in a hyper-connected world. Schneier is one of the top speakers discussing cyber security from the perspective of politics, economics, reality and the future on 2–3 October 2019 at Messukeskus in Helsinki.
Bruce Schneier is an internationally renowned security technology expert. He has written 14 books along with hundreds of magazine articles and academic papers. Schneier is a researcher and lecturer at Harvard University and a member of the board at several cyber security organisations. At the Cyber Security Nordic event, Schneier will speak about security and privacy in a hyper-connected world on 3 October 2019, rounding off the event with his presentation.
Previously published keynote speakers of Cyber Security Nordic include Rik Ferguson, Perttu Pölönen, Tom Van de Wiele and Kim Zetter. It has now also been confirmed that the event will feature a presentation by Roee Schreiber and Ofir Kamil from Accenture Security as well as speeches by Kauko Storbacka from PwC and Diana Kelly from Microsoft. The full programme will be published in June. The themes of the event will be discussed from both the business economics and public administration perspectives with both having their separate programmes.
Entrance tickets at a discount until the end of August
Cyber Security Nordic is an event aimed at cyber security professionals, executives and experts. You can already register as a visitor for this event. The entrance fee is EUR 495 until 31 August and EUR 695 after that. The prices are subject to VAT 24%.
Full Cyber Security Nordic programme and speaker introductions at www.cybersecuritynordic.com
Cyber Security Nordic is being held at Messukeskus Helsinki now for the third time on behalf of the Finnish Information Security Cluster (FISC). Strategic partners include Accenture Security, F-Secure, Microsoft, PwC and Trend Micro. Cyber Security Nordic on 2–3 October 2019 at Messukeskus in Helsinki is open on Wednesday 2 October at 9 am–5 pm and on Thursday 3 October at 9 am–4 pm. Further information: Teija Armanto, Communications Officer, Messukeskus, tel. +358 50 376 0804, firstname.lastname@messukeskus.com
Kuvat
