Building the Tigo of the future

Building the Tigo of the future

Luxembourg, July 18, 2019

Millicom Chief Executive Officer Mauricio Ramos commented:



“We made significant progress on a number of strategically important fronts during Q2. First, we delivered solid quarter of growth in KPIs, especially HFC customer relationships, where our organic net additions are approaching 100,000 per quarter. Second, the integration of Cable Onda is progressing very well, and we now expect that Panama OCF for 2019 should surpass our initial expectations by about 10%, thanks mostly to procurement and other cost savings. We are well prepared to add mobile operations to our Panama operations later this year. Third and finally, consistent with our strategy of re-deploying capital from Africa to Latin America, we completed the disposal of our operations in Chad, and we closed our acquisition in Nicaragua. Although the current macroeconomic environment in Nicaragua presents challenges, we are excited about the long-term growth opportunity we see in the country."

Q2 2019 Combined IAS 34 and Earnings Release [Attachment].

- END-

For further information, please contact:

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1 786 628 5300

press@millicom.com Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1 786 628 5270

investors@millicom.com



Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager

+1-786 628 5303 investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 48 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 10 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular SA is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment