Building the Tigo of the future
Building the Tigo of the future
Luxembourg, July 18, 2019
Millicom Chief Executive Officer Mauricio Ramos commented:
“We made significant progress on a number of strategically important fronts during Q2. First, we delivered solid quarter of growth in KPIs, especially HFC customer relationships, where our organic net additions are approaching 100,000 per quarter. Second, the integration of Cable Onda is progressing very well, and we now expect that Panama OCF for 2019 should surpass our initial expectations by about 10%, thanks mostly to procurement and other cost savings. We are well prepared to add mobile operations to our Panama operations later this year. Third and finally, consistent with our strategy of re-deploying capital from Africa to Latin America, we completed the disposal of our operations in Chad, and we closed our acquisition in Nicaragua. Although the current macroeconomic environment in Nicaragua presents challenges, we are excited about the long-term growth opportunity we see in the country."
Q2 2019 Combined IAS 34 and Earnings Release [Attachment].
- END-
Attachment
