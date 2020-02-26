Bulletin/invitation. You are invited to take a journey and step by step to meet your fears! “Schrik – Invisible fears” in Annantalo 13 to 18 March 2020
The Belgian company Les Zerkiens will build their Schrik – Invisible Fears world in Annantalo Arts Centre in Helsinki for the Bravo! Festival. “Schrik” is a project where the public, alternating between actor and spectator, explores a trail of exhibitions and of playful, tactile, sound & light installations.
In the exhibition “Schrik” you can study t.ex. “Strange Portraits”. There is a beautiful gallery of portraits. But the closer you get, the bigger the sense of uneasiness... There are also “Ghastly Masks”. It’s a set of masks to help us to get inside the monster's head. You should continue to the installation “Down the Hall”. A house-corridor that leads to a locked door. What is happening on the other side? Take a look through the keyhole, prick up your ears, watch a ray of light flicker under the door. In the installation “Cast a Shadow...” there is a forest of frames for you to hide behind. Equipped with a flashlight, come and experience the shadows, yours or those of countless puppets; and invent the most fearful stories.
Workshops on the second floor are “I Am a Monster” and “The Harvest of Fears”.
“I Am a Monster” is adult-child workshop. Participants are invited to tame their shadow, using their own bodies and some accessories, to create terrifying shadows, and sometimes heroic silhouettes. “The Harvest of Fears” is a testimonial area. Write, draw, tell a story about a memory... We will fill the big book with all our fears.
The exhibition and workshops are free of charge. Visitors are free to take photographs.
Bravo family day EEK! with the delightfully terrifying installation and show by Les Zerkiens Theatre, on Sunday 15.3. See the exhibition, stop by the workshops and watch the exciting and wonderfully scary performance! The exhibition and workshops are free of charge. While the exhibition and installations occupy the second floor, on the first floor, on Sunday 15.3. at 1 pm and 3 pm there is the shadow play in two acts: When comes the storm. The performance is for 6+, tickets 6€ from lippu.fi or at the door (cash).
Annantalo, Annankatu 30, Helsinki
www.annantalo.fi
---------------------
Dear journalist, we would love to see you at the installation Schrik or the performances When comes the storm. For press tickets, please contact producer Katariina Mertsälampi.
---------------------
More information: Katariina Metsälampi, Annantalo's Cultural Producer, katariina.metsalampi@hel.fi, 050 5293672
Contacts
Annantalo's Coordinator Leila Heimonen
040 3341075
leila.heimonen@hel.fi
Annankatu 30 Hki 10
P.O. Box 10417, 00099 City of Helsinki
----------------------
Tiedotteen lähettäjä:
viestintäsuunnittelija Irene Salama
0400 293376
irene.salama@hel.fi
Viestintä ja markkinointi
Konepajankuja 1, Helsinki 51
PL 51400, 00099 Helsingin kaupunki
Annantalo is a building in the centre of Helsinki dedicated to art education and children’s culture – Performances, exhibitions and events for children, young people and families together with a versatile course selection.
Annantalo, Annankatu 30, 00100 Helsinki
P.O. Box 10417, 00099 City of Helsinki
www.annantalo.fi
