Business Espoo betjänar företag i A Grid i Otnäs

Business Espoo serves businesses at A Grid in Otaniemi 4.9.2018 10:00 | Tiedote

Businesses from Espoo and its neighbouring municipalities will receive even smoother service now that the new Business Espoo service model is gaining shape at A Grid in Otaniemi. The Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce, Omnia, Espoo Marketing and City of Espoo Economic and Urban Development are currently getting settled on the new premises. The TE Office, EnterpriseEspoo and Espoon Yrittäjät/The Federation of Espoo Enteprises will also move to the shared premises at Otakaari 5 in the autumn.