Business Espoo operations during the coronavirus epidemic

As a responsible operator, the Business Espoo network will adhere to the measures decided on by the Government and cancel all events this spring. We will hold some of the events as online events instead. The events will be recorded and posted on the Business Espoo website www.businessespoo.com for later viewing.

For now, Business Espoo serves entrepreneurs and companies remotely and by phone. All face-to-face appointments with business advisors at the Business Espoo office in A Grid, Otaniemi, will be held by phone instead. If you have an upcoming appointment in the next few weeks, we will contact you personally.



Our chatbot Bertta serves you on our website in Finnish. (The English version will be published soon). Bertta can answer companies’ general-level questions about matters such as internationalisation, training and recruitments.

The Business Espoo actors offer the following corona-related services and information online:

Uusimaa Employment and Economic Development Office (TE Office) serves companies as usual by phone, email and online. The TE Office website for example offers instructions on layoffs (in Finnish).

The Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce instructs employers on the coronavirus (in Finnish).

Suomen Yrittäjät (the Federation of Finnish Enterprises) has published a comprehensive set of coronavirus-related information.

Omnia now offers services to companies and entrepreneurs using remote communication. Omnia’s Makerspace in A Grid is closed until further notice.

The City of Espoo publishes and constantly updates information on the coronavirus epidemic on its website: espoo.fi/coronavirus