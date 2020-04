Business Tampere järjestää rahoituswebinaareja yrityksille

Tampere Region Business Explorer: A New Online Portal Offers Powerful Data Tools to Attract Investments 30.1.2020 11:05:00 EET | Press release

Which industry sectors are strong in the Tampere region, in Finland? How many ICT companies are there? What is the concentration of people with degrees in health sciences compared to other regions in Finland? The newly launched Tampere Business Explorer helps companies interested in Tampere as a business location to research and analyze economic and demographic data about the city region. The Tampere Region Business Explorer is the first data resource of this kind to be launched in Finland.