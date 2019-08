Busters öppna båtar i storleksklassen sex meter förnyades helt

Buster’s popular six-metre open boats fully updated 14.8.2019 12:00:12 EEST | Press release

Aluminium boat manufacturer Buster is fully updating its large open boat models for the 2020 season. The minimalist Scandinavian design of its biggest boats, the Phantom and Magnum models, has been carried over to its popular six-metre Buster XL and Buster XXL models.