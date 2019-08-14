Buster’s popular six-metre open boats fully updated
Aluminium boat manufacturer Buster is fully updating its large open boat models for the 2020 season. The minimalist Scandinavian design of its biggest boats, the Phantom and Magnum models, has been carried over to its popular six-metre Buster XL and Buster XXL models.
The new models – Stylishly Scandinavian Buster XL and Buster XXL – will be unveiled at the floating boat shows in Helsinki, Stockholm and Oslo in late summer 2019, and the boat will be available from retailers immediately.
Economical and safe Buster XL
The history of the Buster XL stretches back to 1992, and after almost 30 years in production the fifth model generation is being introduced. In keeping with the traditions of the XL, the design of the new model has been based on practicality, economy and safety.
The hull of the 2020 Buster XL has been totally redesigned, and the new model is 70 centimetres longer than the earliest model. The interior is significantly more spacious than before, which can be seen especially in the improved legroom for the aft sofa. Thanks to a waterline that is 30 centimetres wider than before, the floorspace is also considerably larger.
The driving characteristics of the Buster XL are nicely balanced: the hull is stable, yet the driving feel is light and precise. The throttle response is also immediate. Optimal driving ergonomics ensure easy operation. Key features in the driver’s milieu include the easy-to-read maps and dials on the standard Buster Q smart display. Adjustable offshore seats and ergonomic armrests and footrests provide a smooth ride in even the toughest conditions.
Low fuel consumption at cruising speeds
The Buster XL is designed for seven persons, and the suitable engine power range is 80 to 115 horsepower. Thanks to the efficient hull design, fuel consumption is kept down to just 0.7 litres/nautical mile at a comfortable cruising speed of 19 to 23 knots, even with the biggest engine.
A larger 160-litre fuel tank also provides excellent range even at maximum speed, as fuel consumption at 36 knots is just 1.1 litres/nautical mile.
The swim platforms on the new model extend evenly on both sides of the engine, making it safe for access and fishing. Practical details include storage areas inside the consoles that remain dry in all conditions.
Aluminium floor, hydraulic steering and Buster Q smart display with maps as standard
Standard equipment on the new Buster XL includes a maintenance-free aluminium floor, stainless steel fittings, hydraulic steering and a 10” Buster Q smart display with electronic maps. All Buster XL boats are sold with Yamaha outboard engines with a Yamaha Y-COP immobilizer for enhanced security.
Optional equipment includes a table, seat rodboxes in the left and right seats, a canopy, a harbour cover, a cushion set and a watersports bracket. There is plenty of storage space for fenders in the rack between the rodbox and the console. Fishing enthusiasts will appreciate the top-quality Raymarine fishfinder and modular fishing set, which transforms the XL into a spacious and specialised lure fishing boat. The removable fishing set includes rodboxes, a fishing platform and seat, and a front engine mounting.
Buster XL 2020
- Length overall 6.05 m
- Width 2.20 m
- Weight 740 kg (without engine)
- Max load 700 kg
- Seating capacity 7
- Engine power range 80–115 hp
- Fuel tank volume 160 l
- Engine rig length X
- Maximum speed 36 knots
Sporty Buster XXL
The Buster XXL has always represented sporty speedboats in our product range. The new Buster XXL is a well-equipped open boat for eight persons that can reach a maximum speed of 43 knots with the largest 150-horsepower engine. The new XXL offers excellent performance, and the stable and precise driving feel gives the impression of a much larger boat.
All the cabin details have been carefully thought out. The centrepiece is the 10” Buster Q smart display that provides all the information the driver needs, from clear engine dials to electronic maps. Thanks to the excellent ergonomics – including the sturdy, adjustable offshore seats, footrests and cushioned armrest – allow the driver to focus fully on operating the boat in even the toughest conditions.
Significantly improved maximum load
The Buster XXL has been in the model range of the aluminium boat manufacturer since 2000, and the 2020 XXL represents the sixth model generation already. The biggest differences compared to the previous generation can be found in the interior and maximum load. The seating capacity has been increased to eight persons and the maximum load to 795 kilos, which is an impressive 240 kilos more than the previous generation. Passengers can enjoy a luxurious U-sofa, and there is considerably more space inside thanks to the 30-centimetre wider waterline.
The recommended engine power range for the Buster XXL is 115 to 150 horsepower. Despite its sporty appeal, the new XXL is also an economical cruising boat. The ideal cruising speed is 19 to 29 knots, when fuel consumption with the Yamaha F150DETX engine is just 0.8 litres/nautical mile. At maximum speed, fuel consumption is just 1.3 litres/nautical mile.
The swim platforms on the new model extend evenly on both sides of the engine, making it safe for access and fishing. There is also good storage for bags and clothing inside the consoles, which remain dry in all conditions thanks to new bottom trays.
Impressive standard equipment
Standard equipment on the new Buster XLL includes a maintenance-free aluminium floor, stainless steel fittings, hydraulic steering, windshield wipers, a seat rodbox in the right bow seat, trim tabs and a 10” Buster Q smart display with electronic maps. All Buster XL boats are sold with Yamaha outboard engines with a Yamaha Y-COP immobilizer for enhanced security.
Optional equipment includes a tilt steering wheel, a fridge, a table, a canopy, a seat rodbox in the left seat, a harbour cover, a cushion set and a watersports bracket. Fishing enthusiasts will appreciate the top-quality Raymarine fishfinder and modular fishing set, which transforms the XXL into a spacious and specialised lure fishing boat. The removable fishing set includes rodboxes, a fishing platform and seat, and a front engine mounting.
Buster XXL 2020
- Length overall 6.25 m
- Width 2.20 m
- Weight 840 kg (without engine)
- Max load 795 kg
- Seating capacity 8
- Engine power range 115–150 hp
- Fuel tank volume 160 l
- Engine rig length X
- Maximum speed 43 knots
Contacts
Artturi NiittynenDirector, Sales & Marketing+358 40 843 6988artturi.niittynen@busterboats.com
Johan Finnbergmarketing manager+358 40 555 1877johan.finnberg@busterboats.com
About Buster Boats
Buster Boats is the largest designer and manufacturer of aluminium boats in Europe. The majority of the more than 125,000 aluminium boats we have launched on the world’s waters over the past 60 years are still in use.
Boats carrying the Buster name have been produced since 1976, but Buster’s history began with the first Kello boat manufactured in 1955.
The Buster range includes 18 boats, of which the under four-metre Buster Mini and the almost ten-metre Buster Phantom are the smallest and largest, respectively. More than half of all boats manufactured are exported.
The manufacturer of Buster boats, Inha Works Ltd, is a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Europe. Buster Boats boat production is located in Ähtäri, Finland while the company's headquarters and R&D facilities are located in Raisio, southern Finland.
