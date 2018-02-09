Buster's range of aluminium boats expands with a luxury cabin commuter

Buster Boats presents a new top-of-the-line commuter, the Phantom Cabin, at this year's Helsinki International Boat Show. This almost 10-metre cabin boat - Buster's largest ever - guarantees a smooth and safe sea ride for up to 12 persons.

“The Phantom Cabin adds a rugged and practical touch to luxurious offshore boating.Owing to its extremely smooth performance and quiet hull, the Cabin represents a new generation in commuter boats,” says Anders Kurtén, Director of Product Development for Buster Boats.

The aluminium-built Phantom Cabin is based on the hull of the Buster Phantom, the open boat that has proven seaworthy and highly manoeuvrable.It has been designed to be spacious, seaworthy and comfortable to ride in.

“Thanks to the aluminium hull and the reliable Yamaha outboard engine that can be tilted up to protect the propeller, the boat is safe to moor in shallow water, even in challenging circumstances.This adds to the versatility of the Phantom Cabin and surely is a factor that many active boaters will appreciate,” Kurtén says.

The bow area has seats for three passengers, and the U-shaped seating in the back provides a comfortable ride for five.The backrest of the co-driver’s seat can be moved forward to create a pleasant social area for eight persons.

The Phantom Cabin has a length of 9.47 metres and beam of 2.84 metres, and it weighs 2,700 kg without engines.

Its recommended engine power range extends from 300 hp all the way up to 600 hp. With two 4.2-litre V6 Yamaha outboard engines each rated at 300 hp, the boat achieves a top speed of over 53 knots. The boat cruises comfortably at speeds between 25 and 40+ knots, as decided by the helmsman according to the circumstances. And remarkably enough, at cruising speeds around 25-27 knots typical fuel consumption is around or slightly below 2 litres / nM – regardless of engine configuration.

Buster Q smart display as standard feature

This high-end boat has extensive standard specification, including electro-hydraulic power steering, tilt wheel, trim tabs, stainless steel fittings, dual battery system, electric roof hatch, pantry and pressurised water system.

As one would expect, every Phantom Cabin has the Buster Q, Buster’s own smart display.The 16-inch infotainment system integrated into the steering console features the charts, engine gauges and boat functions such as the weather information, radio and instructional videos.The Q system can be complemented with the AIS, radar and Raymarine Fishfinder and other optional accessories.

The Phantom Cabin can be fitted with a 16-inch accessory display for the driver and a 10-inch display for the navigator, which means that there will be 42 inches of touchscreens on board.

The selection of optional accessories also includes equipment to increase comfort on longer journeys: the stove, heater, refrigerator, curtain set and shore power system.A bow thruster tunnel comes as standard, while a bow thruster is optionally available.

Thanks to the twin-engine installation, the helmsman can make full use of Helm Master, Yamaha’s drive-by-wire system. The Helm Master, available as an optional accessory, features joystick control to facilitate manoeuvring at the marina, with the system electronics controlling the operation of the engines – angle, power and gears – to correspond with the joystick movements.Its cruising features include automatic synchronisation of engines, speed control and trim assist.

A new optional accessory for the Buster Q: the new-generation Raymarine Quantum Radar

Beginning from spring 2018, two Buster boat models, the Phantom Cabin and the Buster Cabin, can be fitted with the new-generation Raymarine Quantum Radar. The optionally available radar is integrated into the Buster Q smart display, a multi-functional device that comes standard with Buster boats.

The new-generation marine radar utilises CHIRP Pulse Compression technology that delivers superior radar imaging on both long and extremely short ranges. Raymarine Quantum Radar also surpasses traditional magnetron radars with its resolution and separation. Moreover, it starts up and is ready to go in just seconds.

Buster Phantom Cabin 2018