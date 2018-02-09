Buster's range of aluminium boats expands with a luxury cabin commuter
Buster Boats presents a new top-of-the-line commuter, the Phantom Cabin, at this year's Helsinki International Boat Show. This almost 10-metre cabin boat - Buster's largest ever - guarantees a smooth and safe sea ride for up to 12 persons.
“The Phantom Cabin adds a rugged and practical touch to luxurious offshore boating.Owing to its extremely smooth performance and quiet hull, the Cabin represents a new generation in commuter boats,” says Anders Kurtén, Director of Product Development for Buster Boats.
The aluminium-built Phantom Cabin is based on the hull of the Buster Phantom, the open boat that has proven seaworthy and highly manoeuvrable.It has been designed to be spacious, seaworthy and comfortable to ride in.
“Thanks to the aluminium hull and the reliable Yamaha outboard engine that can be tilted up to protect the propeller, the boat is safe to moor in shallow water, even in challenging circumstances.This adds to the versatility of the Phantom Cabin and surely is a factor that many active boaters will appreciate,” Kurtén says.
The bow area has seats for three passengers, and the U-shaped seating in the back provides a comfortable ride for five.The backrest of the co-driver’s seat can be moved forward to create a pleasant social area for eight persons.
The Phantom Cabin has a length of 9.47 metres and beam of 2.84 metres, and it weighs 2,700 kg without engines.
Its recommended engine power range extends from 300 hp all the way up to 600 hp. With two 4.2-litre V6 Yamaha outboard engines each rated at 300 hp, the boat achieves a top speed of over 53 knots. The boat cruises comfortably at speeds between 25 and 40+ knots, as decided by the helmsman according to the circumstances. And remarkably enough, at cruising speeds around 25-27 knots typical fuel consumption is around or slightly below 2 litres / nM – regardless of engine configuration.
Buster Q smart display as standard feature
This high-end boat has extensive standard specification, including electro-hydraulic power steering, tilt wheel, trim tabs, stainless steel fittings, dual battery system, electric roof hatch, pantry and pressurised water system.
As one would expect, every Phantom Cabin has the Buster Q, Buster’s own smart display.The 16-inch infotainment system integrated into the steering console features the charts, engine gauges and boat functions such as the weather information, radio and instructional videos.The Q system can be complemented with the AIS, radar and Raymarine Fishfinder and other optional accessories.
The Phantom Cabin can be fitted with a 16-inch accessory display for the driver and a 10-inch display for the navigator, which means that there will be 42 inches of touchscreens on board.
The selection of optional accessories also includes equipment to increase comfort on longer journeys: the stove, heater, refrigerator, curtain set and shore power system.A bow thruster tunnel comes as standard, while a bow thruster is optionally available.
Thanks to the twin-engine installation, the helmsman can make full use of Helm Master, Yamaha’s drive-by-wire system. The Helm Master, available as an optional accessory, features joystick control to facilitate manoeuvring at the marina, with the system electronics controlling the operation of the engines – angle, power and gears – to correspond with the joystick movements.Its cruising features include automatic synchronisation of engines, speed control and trim assist.
A new optional accessory for the Buster Q: the new-generation Raymarine Quantum Radar
Beginning from spring 2018, two Buster boat models, the Phantom Cabin and the Buster Cabin, can be fitted with the new-generation Raymarine Quantum Radar. The optionally available radar is integrated into the Buster Q smart display, a multi-functional device that comes standard with Buster boats.
The new-generation marine radar utilises CHIRP Pulse Compression technology that delivers superior radar imaging on both long and extremely short ranges. Raymarine Quantum Radar also surpasses traditional magnetron radars with its resolution and separation. Moreover, it starts up and is ready to go in just seconds.
Buster Phantom Cabin 2018
- Length 9.47 m
- Beam 2.84 m
- Draught 0.7 m
- Weight 2,700 kg
- Recommended engine power range 300–600 hp
- Fuel tank2 x 400 litres
- Maximum number of persons 12
- Maximum speed 53+ kn (2 x 300 hp)
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Anders KurténDirector, Product Development+358 50 327 1272anders.kurten@busterboats.com
Kuvat
Liitteet
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.buster.fi/
Buster Boats is the largest designer and manufacturer of aluminium boats in Europe. The majority of the more than 125,000 aluminium boats we have launched on the world’s waters over the past 60 years are still in use.
Boats carrying the Buster name have been produced since 1976, but Buster’s history began with the first Kello aluminium boat manufactured in 1955.
The Buster range includes 20 boats, of which the under four-metre Buster Mini and the almost ten-metre Buster Phantom are the smallest and largest, respectively. More than half of all boats manufactured are exported.
The manufacturer of Buster boats, Inha Works Ltd, is a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Europe. Buster Boats boat production is located in Ähtäri, Finland while the company's headquarters and R&D facilities are located in Raisio, southern Finland.
Buster Boats on Euroopan suurin alumiiniveneiden suunnittelija ja valmistaja. Maailman vesille 60 vuoden aikana laskemistamme yli 125 000 alumiiniveneestä suurin osa on edelleen käytössä.
Buster-nimellä veneitä on valmistettu vuodesta 1976 alkaen, mutta Busterin historia alkoi jo vuonna 1955 valmistetuista, suomalaisen alumiiniveneteollisuuden aloittaneista Kello-veneistä.
Buster-mallistoon kuuluu 20 venettä, joista pienin on alle nelimetrinen Buster Mini ja suurin lähes kymmenmetrinen Buster Phantom. Tuotannosta yli puolet menee vientiin.
Buster-veneiden valmistaja, Inhan Tehtaat Oy Ab, on Yamaha Motor Europen tytäryhtiö. Yhtiön pääkonttori sekä tuotekehitystoiminnot sijaitsevat Raisiossa ja tuotanto Ähtärissä.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Buster Boats
Busterin alumiinivenemallisto laajenee luksusluokan yhteysveneellä9.2.2018 14:36 | Tiedote
Buster esittelee Helsingin venemessuilla uuden luksusluokan yhteysveneen, Phantom Cabinin. Busterin kautta aikojen suurin hyttivene on lähes 10 metriä pitkä ja takaa turvallisen ja pehmeän merimatkan jopa 12 hengelle.
Busters modellsortiment av aluminiumbåtar utvidgas med en hyttförsedd förbindelsebåt i lyxklass9.2.2018 14:36 | Tiedote
På Helsingfors båtmässa presenterar Buster en ny förbindelsebåt i lyxklass, Phantom Cabin. Busters genom tiderna största hyttbåt är nästan 10 meter lång och garanterar en behaglig färd på sjön för upp till 12 personer.
Busters modellsortiment av aluminiumbåter utvides med en forbindelsesbåt i luksusklasse9.2.2018 14:36 | Tiedote
På Helsingfors båtmesse presenterer Buster en ny forbindelsesbåt i luksusklasse, Phantom Cabin. Busters største kabinbåt noensinne er nesten 10 meter lang og garanterer en behagelig ferd på sjøen for inntil 12 personer.
Nye Buster M endres også til spinnfiskernes båt6.2.2018 09:00 | Tiedote
Busterens nye fiskeutstyrspakke fås nå i tillegg til Buster S, også til den følgende størrelsesklassens favorittbåt Buster M. Med fiskeutstyrspakken modifiseres M og S til fiskebåter etter eget behov.
Nya Buster M förändras också till spinnfiskarens båt6.2.2018 09:00 | Tiedote
Busters nya fiskeutrustningspaket fås nu förutom till Buster S också till den följande storleksklassens favoritbåt, Buster M. Med fiskeutrustningspaketet modifieras M och S till fiskebåtar enligt eget behov.
Uusi Buster M muuntuu myös heittokalastajan veneeksi6.2.2018 09:00 | Tiedote
Busterin uusi kalastusvarustepaketti on nyt saatavana Buster S:n lisäksi myös seuraavaksi suuremman kokoluokan suosikkiveneeseen, Buster M:ään. Kalastusvarustepaketilla M ja S muuntuvat omien tarpeiden mukaisiksi kalastusveneiksi.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme