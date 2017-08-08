Call for Entries: CES 2018 Innovation Awards

8.8.2017 21:00 | Business Wire

Consumer Technology Association (CTA):

WHAT: The Consumer Technology Association, owner and producer of CES – the global stage for innovation – today announced the official call for CES® 2018 Innovation Award entries. The annual prestigious awards competition, recognized globally across the technology industry, honors outstanding design and engineering across more than 25 consumer technology categories, including – but not limited to – Software and Mobile Apps, Smart Home, Vehicle Intelligence, Video Displays, Virtual Reality and Wearable Technologies. New categories this year include Cybersecurity, Smart Cities and Robotics. WHEN: Applicants are encouraged to apply early and can submit entries through September 15. The first 200 applicants will receive a $200 early bird discount. Honorees will be announced at CES Unveiled New York on November 9 and the winning products will be on display at CES 2018 in the Innovation Awards Showcase in the Venetian Ballroom at The Venetian. DETAILS: Each product category has an expert, three-member judging team composed of an independent industrial designer, an independent engineer and a member of the trade media. Entries are judged on engineering qualities, aesthetic and design qualities, use/function and user value, unique/novel features and how the design and innovation directly compare to other products in the market. Honorees will receive additional Innovation Awards benefits, including use of the honoree logos on marketing assets and product packaging, exposure on CES.tech, listing in the CES issue of It Is Innovation (i3) and an Innovation Awards Honoree trophy.

For full contest rules and to submit online, visit CES.tech/innovation. Questions can be directed to InnovationAwards@CTA.tech.

Note to Editors: The official name of the global technology event is “CES ® .” Please do not use “Consumer Electronics Show” or “International CES” to refer to the event.

Please note updated CES security measures on CES.tech , including bag check points, bag restrictions and exceptions and badge pickup locations for CES 2018.

About CES:

CES® is the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years—the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world’s business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

