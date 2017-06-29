Calvin Klein, Inc. Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons Collaborates with The xx for “I Dare You” Music Video

29.6.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

Calvin Klein, Inc. today announced that Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons collaborated with The xx and photographer and filmmaker Alasdair McLellan on the creative concept and direction for the music video for the band’s latest song “I Dare You.”

Simons has had a longstanding appreciation of The xx – Jamie Smith, Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim – and was drawn to the band’s work with McLellan on the music videos for “On Hold” and “Say Something Loving.” Seeing a connection between the videos and his own work at CALVIN KLEIN, Simons was pleased to collaborate on the third video of the trilogy, lending his eye to the architectural and atmospheric elements and utilizing an eclectic cast of CALVIN KLEIN collaborators.

The music video, which was filmed in Los Angeles at Lloyd Wright’s Sowden house and John Lautner’s Rainbow House, opens with actress Millie Bobby Brown, who currently appears in the Calvin Klein By Appointment campaign, and also features Ashton Sanders, currently featured in the men’s Spring 2017 Calvin Klein Underwear advertising campaign; Paris Jackson, who attended this year’s Costume Institute Benefit as a guest of the brand; and models Lulu and Ernesto Cervantes, who each appear in advertising campaigns for the brand as well as the Fall 2017 CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC runway show.

The video debuts today on The xx’s YouTube channel. For more information on the collaboration, please click here.

