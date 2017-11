Cambridgen herttua vierailee Suomessa

The Duke of Cambridge visits Finland 15.11.2017 18:08 | Tiedote

Office of the President of the Republic of FinlandPress release 63/201715 November 2017 Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, will visit Finland on 29-30 November 2017. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic of Finland, Sauli Niinistö. President Niinistö will receive The Duke at the Presidential Palace on 29 November 2017. The agenda will include a discussion between the President and His Royal Highness. Following the meeting, The Duke will visit an ice rink in Helsinki, where he will learn about the activities of Icehearts. Icehearts is an operating model providing long-term professional growth support through team sport for children needing it. In addition, His Royal Highness will attend a reception hosted by Sarah Price, British Ambassador to Finland. The day will end with a banquet held by President Niinistö and Mrs Jenni Haukio at the official residence in Mäntyniemi. On Thursday 30 November, The Duke will visit the Slush startup and technology event, where he will