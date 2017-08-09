Camila Cabello to Hit the Streets in SKECHERS
SKECHERS (NYSE:SKX) announced that the global footwear brand is partnering with multi-platinum, chart-topping recording artist Camila Cabello for a worldwide SKECHERS marketing campaign for its women’s footwear collection. The 20-year-old singer/songwriter will launch her SKECHERS campaign later this month, followed by her debut solo album this fall.
“This year is the beginning of a totally new chapter for me, both in my music and my outlook on life – and I’m thrilled to step into SKECHERS as part of this journey,” said Camila Cabello. “Besides the style and comfort of SKECHERS shoes, I love their philanthropic efforts. SKECHERS is making a difference – whether it’s giving new shoes to millions of kids or saving shelter animals’ lives. It’s important for me to use my success to give back, and to partner with like-minded companies who also believe in paying it forward. I love that spirit of generosity – and I’m looking forward to sharing those positive messages with the world as SKECHERS’ newest ambassador.”
“Camila is a natural heir to our legacy of singing superstars – she’s already loved by millions, and is the one to watch this year and beyond,” added Michael Greenberg, president of SKECHERS. “She was one of Time's ‘25 Most Influential Teens’ last year, has hit songs in both English and Spanish and reaches an elusive segment of the market – millennials and Generation Z fans. With her confidence and character, she’s a great global icon for our brand.”
Cuban born singer/songwriter Camila Cabello (Epic Records / SYCO) is no stranger to the spotlight. Beginning her official solo career after four years in Fifth Harmony, Cabello has already received five Teen Choice Awards nominations this year and earned a chart-topping smash with MGK on the recent double platinum-certified hit “Bad Things,” which generated over 270 million Spotify streams and established Cabello as the first female artist to hit #1 on Top 40 Radio with and without a group. She has also collaborated with J Balvin and Pitbull’s single “Hey Ma” for Fate of the Furious’ chart-topping soundtrack, as well as Shawn Mendes for the platinum-certified duet “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which reached #10 at pop radio and #20 on The Hot 100 chart. Cabello is currently touring with Bruno Mars this summer on his 24K Magic World Tour.
SKECHERS’ current ambassadors include multi-platinum recording artist Meghan Trainor, actor Rob Lowe, model and actress Kelly Brook, TV personality Brooke Burke-Charvet, and athletic legends like David Ortiz, Joe Montana, Sugar Ray Leonard and Howie Long, along with elite athletes for the brand’s Skechers Performance Division.
About SKECHERS USA, Inc.
SKECHERS USA, Inc., based in Manhattan Beach, California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. SKECHERS footwear is available in the United States and over 160 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, more than 2,305 SKECHERS Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company’s e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit skechers.com and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/SKECHERS) and Twitter (twitter.com/SKECHERSUSA).
This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will result,” “could,” “may,” “might,” or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include international economic, political and market conditions including the uncertainty of sustained recovery in Europe; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The risks included here are not exhaustive. The Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and the companies cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can the companies assess the impact of all such risk factors on their respective businesses or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.
