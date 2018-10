Candidates for the 2019 Ars Fennica Award will be announced on 18 October at Amos Rex

Representatives of the media are cordially invited to the announcement of the candidates for the 2019 Ars Fennica Award, the biggest visual art award in Finland. The press conference will be held on Thursday 18 October 2018 at 11am at Amos Rex. The candidates will be present.

Ars Fennica is an award granted by the Henna and Pertti Niemistö Art Foundation (est.1990). The award is presented to a visual artist in recognition of distinctive artistic work of high merit and includes a monetary prize of 40,000 euros. An exhibition of works by the candidates will be held at Amos Rex, 19 June – 8 Sept 2019.

The candidates have been selected by the Award Panel, comprising chair Leena Niemistö, MD, and members, Jussi Kivi, visual artist; Kai Kartio, director of Amos Rex, and, Leevi Haapala, director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma.

The winner will be selected by an international art expert appointed by the Panel. The winner will be announced in September 2019. Visitors can vote for their favourite artist by ballot during the candidate exhibition.

The press conference will be opened by director Kai Kartio and followed by a presentation of the candidates by chair Leena Niemistö. The event will be held in English; questions may be asked also in Finnish or Swedish.

The event finishes by 2pm. Coffee and snacks will be served. Sign up by 17 October at www.amosrex.fi/afpress. Further instructions will be sent to those signed up.

The names of the candidates and press packs will be posted on www.arsfennica.fi/press by 11am (EET) on 18 October 2018.

More information:

Päivi Rajakari

+358 (0)40 708 4469

info@arsfennica.fi

Communications Officer Sara Järvi

+358 (0)40 669 3037

sara.jarvi@amosrex.fi

Press material

www.arsfennica.fi/press

password FENNICA

Updated by 11am (EET) on 18 October 2018.