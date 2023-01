Caravan 2023: Matkailuajoneuvokanta Suomessa ennätyslukemissa!

Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre chose NoHo Partners as its new strategic partner to renew its restaurant service 18.1.2023 08:00:00 EET | Press release

Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre and NoHo Partners have signed a multi-year contract for restaurant and catering services. The agreement enters into force on 1 July 2023. As a result of the cooperation, the restaurant world at Finland’s largest event centre will be significantly renewed.