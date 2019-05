Centrumbiblioteket Ode är shortlistad för 2019 Public Library of the Year – priset

Objection! exhibition opens at the Helsinki City Museum 23.5.2019 13:33:30 EEST | Tiedote

Does disagreement have enough space to live in the middle of our consensus-seeking everyday life? Why is disagreement being pushed aside even though it is the basis of political activity in a democracy? And how can a city serve as a growth platform for public disagreement? How have different forms of opposition manifested in the history of Helsinki? Helsinki City Museum's new exhibition Objection! will open on the fourth floor of the museum on 24 May 2019.