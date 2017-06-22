CES Unveiled Paris Returns for a Fifth Edition this October
22.6.2017
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced CES Unveiled Paris will return on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 for the fifth consecutive year, providing tech stakeholders and innovative companies a platform to network and showcase their latest breakthroughs. Some 63 companies exhibited in 2016 before more than 700 attendees, including top media, buyers and tech influencers from France and surrounding countries, breaking previous records and making last year’s CES Unveiled Paris the biggest Unveiled event abroad to date. CES Unveiled Paris allows tech companies the opportunity to solidify strategic partnerships in order to expand their reach and develop relationships across the full spectrum of the technology industry in France.
“It has been exciting and inspirational to witness France’s fast ascension to become a leading and influential tech hub in Europe and worldwide,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “France has proven its dedication to innovation through its general support of the nation’s tech sector, its consistent participation at our events – namely CES in Las Vegas and CES Asia - as well as its recent elections of pro-innovation politicians. I’m always thrilled to see the latest in tech advancements from France and this year’s CES Unveiled Paris promises to be yet another success.”
CES Unveiled Paris will kick off CTA’s 2017 Unveiled event series and returns to Palais Brongniart, the former headquarters of the French Stock Market, with a news conference discussing breaking CES news, as well as local and global market trends with CTA executives. A tabletop exhibition and networking reception showcasing innovations in a wide variety of product categories follows the news conference. Tech companies will have the opportunity to debut and promote their hottest products and groundbreaking technology in front of more than 600 tech influencers.
Following the US, France was the second largest country represented by tech startups at CES 2017. 187 French startups showcased their latest tech products in Eureka Park™, the startup flagship destination at CES. A total of 248 companies traveled from France to Las Vegas in order to display their ground-breaking technology. CES Unveiled events serve as a preview to the cutting-edge technology that will be displayed at CES®, the global stage for tech innovation. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2018 will run January 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
CES Unveiled Paris joins the recent announcement of CES Unveiled Amsterdam as well as domestic events in New York and Las Vegas. For more information about exhibiting or attending the event, please visit CES.tech.
High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download on CESbroll.com
About CES:
CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.
UPCOMING EVENTS
-
CEO Summit
June 21-24, Amalfi Coast, Italy
-
Innovate! and Celebrate -
Register
October 9-11, San Francisco, CA
-
CES Unveiled Paris
October 24, Paris, France
-
CES Unveiled Amsterdam
October 26, Amsterdam, Netherlands
-
CES 2018
January 9-12, Las Vegas, NV
-
CES Asia 2018
June 13-15, Shanghai, China
