Change of Special Adviser to the President of the Republic

Office of the President of the Republic

Press release 21/2018

18 May 2018



Juuso Rönnholm, Master of Social Sciences, will become Special Adviser to the President of the Republic of Finland and a Cabinet member as of 1 June 2018. Rönnholm joins the Office of the President of the Republic of Finland from the Ministry of Justice, where he has served as Special Adviser to Minister Antti Häkkänen.

Rönnholm also served as Special Adviser to President Niinistö from June 2017 to January 2018. He has earlier served as former Minister Risikko’s Special Adviser at the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, and at the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Pete Pokkinen, the current Special Adviser to the President of the Republic, will become Executive Adviser and Head of Public Affairs in Finland of the Nordea Group starting in early June. Pokkinen has served as Special Adviser to President Niinistö since June 2015, apart from the period between June 2017 and January 2018.