Changes in Orion Diagnostica Oy´s management

Orion Diagnostica Oy announced this morning that Kaisa Tarkkanen will step down as CEO effective December 7th, 2018. Orion Diagnostica's CFO, Antti Koivula, will at the same time be appointed Interim CEO.

Kaisa Tarkkanen has held various management positions within Orion Corporation since 2000. She was appointed CEO of Orion Diagnostica in 2015. In April 2018, Axcel acquired Orion Diagnostica from Orion Corporation and since then Kaisa has successfully been leading the transition of Orion Diagnostica into a stand-alone company. The transition is coming to an end and the Board of Directors of Orion Diagnostica and Kaisa have agreed that it is now time for Kaisa to move on to other challenges. Rolf Classon, Chairman of the Board of Orion Diagnostica, commented, “It has been a pleasure to work with Kaisa and her energy and experience has been very valuable during the transition period. The Board is grateful for Kaisa’s leadership during this time and wishes her good luck in her next career step”.

Antti Koivula is an experienced executive who has had numerous senior roles in companies such as Vapo, Rudus, Prysmian Finland and Metsä Group. In addition to being CFO, Antti will now assume the position of Interim CEO until a permanent new CEO is in place. Antti has in a very short period of time established himself as a strong leader in Orion Diagnostica's executive team and the Board is grateful that he is now prepared to take on even greater responsibilities.

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Orion Diagnostica is a leading Point-of-Care diagnostics company. With some 300 employees, Orion Diagnostica develops, manufactures and markets a range of reliable and easy to use instruments and tests. Through its sales force and high quality distributor network, Orion Diagnostica delivers its innovative product range to healthcare practitioners in some 60 countries worldwide.

Axcel is a leading Nordic private equity firm in the mid-cap market with a focus on investing in strong Nordic market leaders. Since its inception nearly 25 years ago, Axcel has invested in well over 50 Nordic companies as well as consummated over 100 add-on acquisitions in the Nordic region and beyond.

Orion Diagnostica Oy

Board of Directors