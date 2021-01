ChemBio Finland siirtyy vuoteen 2022, tämän vuoden huhtikuussa järjestetään virtuaalitapahtuma

The Helsinki Chemicals Forum 2021 conference will be organized as a virtual event 12.1.2021 09:30:00 EET | Press release

The Helsinki Chemicals Forum 2021 conference will be organized as a virtual event instead of a physical one. The decision is due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic situation and international travel restrictions, that greatly affect the possibility of international visitors to participate in the event. The Helsinki Chemicals Forum will take place on 27 and 28 April 2021 and registration for the event has started.