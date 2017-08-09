China and Japan Won the Grand Prixs in Panasonic KWN Global Contest 2017
9.8.2017 14:24 | Business Wire
Panasonic Corporation held the awards ceremony for the Kid Witness News (KWN) Global Contest 2017 on August 4 in Tokyo. This year the Grand Prix in the Primary Category was won by "One day of Beijing Kids," the video of Beijing Haidian Wanquan Primary School of China, while the Grand Prix in the Secondary Category was won by "Open.," the video of Fukushima Prefectural Iwaki Senior High School.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005576/en/
The KWN Global Contest 2017 was held with 18 countries/region students as part of the KWN Global Summit 2017 Week. (Photo: Business Wire)
The 26 first-place works in each country for the global contest this year were particularly notable for the degree to which they depicted the diverse societies and real world that children live in, from their own perspective as children, dealing with themes such as school, family, persons with disabilities, patients with post-traumatic stress disorder, sports, and the joy of creating video works.
"One day of Beijing Kids," the Grand Prix-winning work in the Primary Category, by Beijing Haidian Wanquan Primary School, highlighted the hardships of children in Beijing who spend morning to night busy with study and activities. This work probes at the core of what children really want to do, as they are caught up in their own busy lives.
"Open.," the Grand Prix winner in the Secondary Category, by Fukushima Prefectural Iwaki Senior High School, was shot as a silent film without spoken dialogue to convey the message that there are things that can be communicated even without words. It shows us that communication is the best way for people to become closer to one another, with the ability to open up closed hearts even with unconscious behavior.
The awards ceremony this time was held as part of the first-ever KWN Global Summit 2017 Week. KWN Global Summit 2017 was held from August 1 to 5 in Tokyo, bringing together approximately 100 representatives from 26 schools in 18 countries involved in the KWN Global Contest. The awards ceremony on August 4 announced and presented the Global Citizenship Award and six other awards, and finally the Grand Prix. At the KWN Global Summit 2017, the Kid Journalists representing various countries gathered information about their own country, other countries, and Tokyo to present their own proposal to a future society.
KWN activities are currently being conducted in 18 different countries and region around the world as part of Panasonic's educational support activities for the next generation. This is an interactive educational program in which participating schools are supplied with video equipment and the videos they produce are judged in contests every year. The children complete the entire production process themselves, from planning to investigation, filming, and editing. First launched in the United States in 1989, KWN has now been running for 28 years with a total of more than 180,000 children and their teachers taking part so far. This year's contest stimulates children's interest in sports under the current themes of "Environment," "Communication," and "Sports."
Panasonic will contribute to the development of the required qualities and skills to live in the future society and global talent. From this perspective, Panasonic will give its full support to children and youth through KWN and other activities to enable them to show all of their skills and potential as they strive toward their dreams and the future.
|
● Brief summaries of the KWN 2017 works (Listed alphabetically by country name)
|Award
|Country/school/title
|Topic/details
|Primary Category (primary schools)
|
Grand Prix and
|
[China]
|Communication: The video depicts the sadness of Beijing children who spend their entire days studying.
|One day of Beijing Kids
|
Best
|
[Malaysia]
|Communication: The video focusing on hands, with the message that hands are a divine gift that joins people together.
|The Power of Hands
|
True
|
[Thailand]
|Sports: The main character of the video learns about sportsmanship and paying respect to one's opponent.
|The Winner
|Secondary Category (junior high and high schools)
|
Best Editing
|
[Germany]
|Communication: The video is a comedic documentary taking a humorous look at the various attempts and difficulties encountered producing this video from the students' aspects.
|Attention Film!
|
Grand Prix and
|
[Japan]
|Communication: The video without words shows communication is the best way of bringing people closer together.
|Open.
|
Creative Media
|
[Thailand]
|Communication: The story of a young girl whose mother suffers from schizophrenia, and who falls into depression herself due to relationships with society and at school.
|Dead End
|
Global Citizens
|
[United Arab Emirates]
|Communication: The video is about the people suffering from PTSD due to war or the loss of loved ones getting back on their feet with the support of those around them.
|Afflictions
* The final seven nominated works can be seen on the official KWN website.
-
KWN Global Contest 2017 Special Website
http://www.panasonic.com/jp/corporate/kwn/contest2017/
-
KWN Global Contest 2017 Special Website (English)
http://www.panasonic.com/global/corporate/kwn/contest2017/
● What is KWN?
KWN was launched in 1989 when the local Panasonic company in the United States supplied video recording and editing equipment to public elementary and junior high schools for an educational program in which children could produce news videos from their own perspective. The program was then developed globally, with 18 different countries and region taking part today. The aims of the KWN activities are, through video production, to foster creativity among the children and to raise their social awareness as they investigate things like regional society and global environmental issues. Those overseeing the activities have also reported an educational value to the teamwork skills that can be cultivated through the video production process. The program also allows participating schools the opportunity for international exchange through the global network of KWN participating schools.
* Participants: 18 countries and region (in alphabetical order)
|North America
|Canada, United States
|Latin America
|Brazil, Panama
|Europe
|Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia
|Middle East/Africa
|Oman, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates
|Asia
|China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2018, the company has expanded globally and now operates 495 subsidiaries and 91 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of 7.343 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2017. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic: http://www.panasonic.com/global.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005576/en/
Contact information
Media Contact:
Panasonic Corporation
Global Communications Department
Tel: +81-(0)3-3574-5664
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Students from 18 Countries Announce Their Proposals for a Better Future at Panasonic KWN Global Summit 2017 in Tokyo9.8.2017 14:22 | Tiedote
Panasonic Corporation held the KWN Global Summit 2017, and the children participating from 18 countries and region presented their ideas under the title of "Our Proposal For A Better Future." The children's ideas included a society where people help each other and recognize diversity, a society where individuals can live the way they want to, a society without inequality, and a society that develops technologies that allow people to live in happiness. Amid a global environment that calls for the world to work more closely together, they created ideas for inclusive societies from their own perspective of the global issues facing society. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005568/en/ KWN Global Summit 2017 (Photo: Business Wire) The KWN Global Summit 2017 was held
FDA Allows WIN Consortium to Proceed with Targeted Tri-Therapy Clinical Trial in First Line Treatment of Metastatic Non Small Cell Lung Cancer9.8.2017 13:00 | Tiedote
WIN Consortium (WIN) received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s approval to start the clinical investigation of a novel therapeutic approach using a combination of three targeted therapies for the first line treatment of patients with advanced Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The S urvival P rolongation by R ationale In novative G enomics (SPRING) trial will aim to enroll patients who are usually offered first line platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients with documented targetable driver alterations (EGFR mutations, ALK rearrangements, ROS1 and MET exon 14 skipping mutations) will be excluded. The population of NSCLC patients without actionable oncogenic driver mutations, envisioned for the enrollment in SPRING trial, represents the vast majority of patients with metastatic NSC
Sigma Systems Appoints Simo Jovovic as Head of Sales ANZ9.8.2017 12:00 | Tiedote
Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, has strengthened its global sales team with the addition of Simo Jovovic as Head of Sales ANZ. Simo joins Sigma Systems from Hansen Technologies, Melbourne where he was Global VP Sales and Marketing. He has previously worked for Amdocs, Convergys, Redknee and CSG International. Speaking about his appointment, Simon Muderack, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President at Sigma Systems said: “Sigma’s business is expanding globally, building particular momentum in the Australian and New Zealand markets with the recent win of a new Tier 1 customer in the region. Simo has over 20 years’ experience in the telecoms B/OSS industry and will be key in Sigma’s ongoing growth in Australasia.” Simo Jovovic added: “I am delighted to be joining Sigma at this stage in its ascendency. The company is renowned f
Neustar Supports Strong Global Growth with Five New Value-Added Distributor Partners for EMEA Channel9.8.2017 12:00 | Tiedote
Neustar, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced that it has expanded its international partner network across Europe and the Middle East. The appointment of five new value-added distributor (VAD) partners to its Cloud Security Partner Programme will enable Neustar to address the increased and continuously growing demand for security services, particularly DDoS mitigation and DNS solutions, in EMEA. The new partners - SoftShell in DACH, CRYPSYS Data Security BV in Benelux, IT2Trust/ePrinus in Poland and the Nordic region, E-Data in Turkey and Spectrami in the Middle East - are all leading VADs in their regions specialising in cyber security. They join Neustar as the company expands its EMEA DDoS mitigation network capacity with the activation of new nodes in Frankfurt, London, and Amsterdam. Further EMEA nodes are rollin
Western Union Becomes Money Transfer Partner and Shirt Sleeve Sponsor of Liverpool Football Club9.8.2017 11:35 | Tiedote
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) and Liverpool FC today announced a multi-year partnership that will see Western Union, a leader in global payment and money transfer services, become an Official Principal Partner and the Official Money Transfer Partner of Liverpool FC. They will also become the Club’s first-ever Official Shirt Sleeve Sponsor - with the Western Union logo appearing on LFC shirt sleeves. As the official Money Transfer Partner of Liverpool FC, Western Union will use its global cross-border digital transfer and payments platform to provide money transfer capabilities to the club. Western Union will offer fast, easy digital payments and money transfers for Liverpool Football Club and its fans, linking them to their home communities or to virtually anywhere in the world. “The businesses of Western Union and Liverpool FC are both driven by our passion for bring
IPsoft’s Amelia Expands Financial Services Experience With New Role at Digital Bank, Nordnet9.8.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
IPsoft, the leading digital labor company, today announced that Nordnet, a digital Nordic bank serving Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland will integrate Amelia to enhance their current customer relations program. Beginning this fall, IPsoft’s Amelia, the most comprehensive and human artificial intelligence platform available on the market today, will enable Nordnet to scale customer interactions as Nordnet’s new digital employee. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808006584/en/ “Our goal is to offer a world-class customer experience for investments and savings. That is why it is natural for us to supplement our existing customer service team with artificial intelligence. Amelia is a pioneering result of cognitive research and the world's most developed system for artificial intelligence and I look forw
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme