Cinven raises €10 billion for the Seventh Cinven Fund

International private equity firm Cinven announces the close of the Seventh Cinven Fund (‘the Fund’) at its hard cap of €10 billion (c. US$11 billion)

Key highlights:

The Fund reached its hard cap in less than four months and was oversubscribed; follows successful fundraise for the Sixth Cinven Fund, which reached its hard cap of €7 billion in four months in 2016;

Significant support from longstanding investors, with a very high re-up rate;

Diversified investor base comprised of more than 180 investors representing more than 30 countries globally;

Reflects Cinven’s strong fund performance, with c. €11 billion of realised value in the last three years; and

Consistent investment strategy focused on European buyouts and selective North American investments.

Throughout its c. 30 year track record, Cinven has focused on building world class companies using its European focus and sector expertise. Cinven targets companies in which it can drive strategic growth and operational improvement, both in Europe and globally. Its functional specialists – the global Portfolio and Capital Markets teams – work closely with Cinven’s Sector and Regional teams to implement Cinven’s value creation strategies, resulting in revenue and profit growth both organically and through buy and build.

Alexandra Hess, a Partner of Cinven and Head of Investor Relations, said:

“It is a significant milestone for Cinven to have successfully concluded another fundraise in record time. It is testament to our longstanding investment performance through economic cycles, the strength of the Cinven team and the longstanding relationship Cinven has with its investors.

“Importantly, the continued partnership with existing investors, coupled with the support of select new investors, demonstrates their confidence in the Fund’s investment strategy and expertise in our defined sectors. The Cinven team views its relationship with the investors in our Fund as a partnership, and we are grateful for their support in enabling us to complete the fundraise in less than four months.”

Stuart McAlpine, Managing Partner of Cinven, added:

“We have raised a Fund that is right-sized for the market opportunity, and, through Cinven’s Sector and Regional teams, we continue to identify attractive investment opportunities that we can target to define angles and strategies to step-change growth.

“Cinven has a first class track record in internationalising businesses and executing successful buy and build strategies; as well as in creating market leaders in domestic markets and working in close partnership with management teams. We continue to invest in our team of more than 170 people; this ensures that we continue to have the platform to deliver strong and sustainable growth to investors in our Fund and their beneficiaries, both today and in the future.”

Cinven has one of the longest standing successful European buyout track records. The Fifth Cinven Fund, a 2012 vintage fund, has generated a net Distributed:Paid-In (‘DPI’) multiple of c. 1.4x and is one of the strongest funds of its peer group. Of the 17 investments in the Fifth Cinven Fund, nine have been fully exited at an aggregate money multiple of c. 3.2x. Its latest fund, the Sixth Cinven Fund, has committed to 15 companies headquartered in 11 different countries to date. The unrealised portfolio of the Sixth Cinven Fund generated double-digit EBITDA growth last year. In addition, over the two most recent Funds, Cinven has completed more than 200 add-on acquisitions through its portfolio companies, reflecting Cinven’s strong buy and build capabilities.

Since January 2017, Cinven has completed seven successful exits, including the sales of CeramTec, a global manufacturer of high performance ceramics (3.2x); Medpace, a global contract research organisation (3.5x); and Ufinet Group, a leading independent fibre network operator (6.0x).

To date, Cinven has raised Funds totalling c. €37 billion and has invested in c. 135 companies across Europe and in North America. It became independent from the British Coal pension scheme in 1995 and raised its first independent Fund in 1996.