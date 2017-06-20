Clientron Introduces Multi-Display Thin Client R800 and Q800 for VDI Solutions

20.6.2017 11:00 | Business Wire

Clientron Corp., a global leading provider of thin clients, POS and embedded systems, has unveiled its innovative R800 and Q800 for streamlined thin client applications. The innovative R800 and Q800 both feature a durable fanless design and a reliable embedded platform in an eco-friendly form factor compliant with Energy Star 6.1. They are built to support virtual desktop solutions and cloud computing applications, meeting the demands of today's mainstream thin client market.

Reliable Embedded Platform and Innovate System Design

Both R800 and Q800 are based on Intel Braswell Refresh delivering 15 years of product life and outstanding performance on less power consumption. The R800 features a solid aluminum chassis and comes with Intel Celeron N3160 quad-core processor offering high flexibility and performance, while the Q800 features an ultra-compact design powered by Intel Celeron N3060 dual-core processor for entry-level to mainstream thin client applications. The innovative designs promise excellent durability with capacitive-touch power buttons for switching on/off the systems without a mechanical part.

High Flexibility and Enhanced Security Operation

To enable flexible expansion, the R800 offers 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD), supporting triple displays with two DisplayPorts and one HDMI port. In addition, the R800 features an innovative rotating ports-on-foot design with two built-in USB ports for expansion. Moreover, the R800 offers M.2 interfaces for optional WiFi modules, and it also supports optional PoE+ modules to provide up to 25W of power for the device. As a compact option, the Q800 offers 4K resolution dual displays with one DisplayPort and one HDMI port. The Q800 also supports the M.2 connector for system expansion. Both devices also support optional TPM 2.0 modules that are critical to providing a secure computing environment.

Best Virtual Desktop Solution for Mainstream Thin Clients

Built to serve as virtual desktop solutions, the R800 and Q800 support multiple protocols including Citrix HDX, Microsoft RDP and VMware Horizon View to enhance multimedia streaming performance and expand desktop experience to cloud computing. The R800 and Q800 can run Linux, WES7, WES8, Win10 IoT operating systems to satisfy diverse needs. The R800 is a high-performance and flexible thin client which can be adopted for banking, multimedia and medical care solutions. The Q800 is a compact thin client solution suitable for office, school, and call center operations.

The Clientron Thin Client R800 and Q800 are available now. For more product details, please contact Clientron's sales team or visit our website www.clientron.com

About Clientron

Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated to providing global intelligent solutions to our clients. With design, manufacturing and service abilities, Clientron offers high-quality and high-performance computing platforms including Thin Client, POS and Intelligent Systems. We are steadfast in our commitment to develop and provide even more advanced IoT client solutions and services for our partners and customers to build an intelligent e-World. Visit us at www.clientron.com.

