Clinical Innovations European Subsidiary Acquires Brenner Medical GmbH

3.8.2017 13:00 | Business Wire

Clinical Innovations, one of the largest medical device companies exclusively focused on labor and delivery and the neonatal intensive care unit, has acquired Brenner Medical GmbH through its wholly owned subsidiary, Clinical Innovations Europe. The acquisition in central Europe broadens Clinical Innovations’ infrastructure in Europe and overall global presence. The purchase will also provide a platform to improve product reach in Germany, the continent’s largest economy.

“Brenner Medical has been a strong partner for many years, and together, our devices allow clinicians to innovate and improve patient outcomes,” said Steve Cash, senior vice president of global sales at Clinical Innovations. “Brenner brings a network of world-class medical device partners and we are eager to integrate those products with our portfolio of complementary products for physicians and nurses.”

Clinical Innovations has consistently expanded its worldwide presence, becoming the market leader in several product categories. The Brenner Medical acquisition builds on the successful creation of Clinical Innovations Europe, which was formed in 2014.

Brenner Medical was founded by owner Angelika Salomon in 1997 and offers innovative products for the fields of obstetrics and gynecology.

“The acquisition of our German distributor allows the company to broaden our commercial reach in a market where we have already enjoyed significant commercial success. We anticipate continued growth opportunities in this strategically important area of the world,” said Ken Reali, president and CEO of Clinical Innovations. “We thank Ms. Salomon for all she has done to support the care of mothers and babies in the German market over the past twenty years,” added Mr. Reali.

“We are pleased to see Clinical Innovations continue to take steps to enhance its commercial platform, and the Brenner Medical acquisition is a significant step forward,” said Mike Lynch, operating partner at Pritzker Group Private Capital.

Clinical Innovations is a member of the Pritzker Group’s family of companies.

Clinical Innovations is one of the largest medical device companies exclusively focused on labor and delivery and the neonatal intensive care unit. The company is already a market leader in several categories with products such as the Koala® Intrauterine Pressure Catheter; Kiwi® Vacuum-Assisted Delivery System; ROM Plus® Rupture of Membranes Test; traxi® Panniculus Retractor; ClearView Uterine Manipulator; babyLance Safety Heelstick; and the recently added ebb Complete Tamponade System. Clinical Innovations is expanding its global presence while developing state-of-the-art technologies and innovative medical devices that fulfill its mission of improving the lives of mothers and their babies throughout the world. Clinical Innovations is a Pritzker Group company. For more information, visit clinicalinnovations.com.

Pritzker Group, founded by Tony and J.B. Pritzker, has three principal investment teams: Private Capital, which acquires and operates leading North America-based companies; Venture Capital, which provides early-stage and growth venture funding to technology companies throughout the United States; and Asset Management, which partners with top-performing investment managers across global public markets.

Pritzker Group Private Capital acquires North America-based middle-market companies with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and health care sectors. The firm’s permanent, proprietary capital base allows for efficient decision making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with management teams focused on creating long-term value. Pritzker Group brings significant resources, expertise and credibility in building businesses and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. For more information, visit pritzkergroup.com.

