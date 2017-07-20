CloudHealth Technologies Expands Business in Europe
CloudHealth Technologies, the leader in cloud service management, today announced that it is expanding its customer base, partner list and business operations in the European region. Helping to fuel the expansion is $46 million in Series D funding, which the company secured in June. The funding round will help CloudHealth Technologies scale international operations and double the size of its global workforce.
Cloud adoption in EMEA is growing steadily, with the market projected to reach €44.8 billion by the year 2020, according to Market Research & Statistics1. As enterprises turn to the cloud to build apps and manage operations, they improve productivity but, at the same time, face challenges dealing with cloud complexity and managing cost.
“It comes as no surprise that public cloud adoption is accelerating in the European market, given its reputation as a hotbed for technology innovation” said Larry Begley, CFO of CloudHealth Technologies. “Enterprises in the UK and across EMEA are using CloudHealth for visibility into their cloud resources. This allows them to cut costs, improve performance, manage risks, migrate workloads and set policies. Over the next few years, our local presence will continue to grow in order to support our global customers and partners.”
In the past twelve months, CloudHealth Technologies has grown its number of direct customers in EMEA by 72 percent. During that same period, the number of partners for the region increased by 500 percent. To support this continued growth, CloudHealth Technologies has opened offices in Amsterdam and in Tel Aviv, where it counts three of the top Israeli service providers as partners: CloudZone, DoIT and AllCloud. The company also moved to an expanded office in central London, with a local workforce that will look to double by year-end 2017.
In-region event participation will continue to be a focus. Earlier this year, local cloud leaders gathered together for a CloudHealth Connect community event in London to discuss cloud challenges and best practices related to cost management, scale, security and governance. CloudHealth Technologies also exhibited at AWS Summits in London and Tel Aviv, and participated in the Cape Town Summit with partner First Distribution. During these events, booth visitors learned about the latest platform enhancements and met with cloud management experts.
“The cloud is an incredible business enabler, but scaling it can be a challenge without proper visibility,” said Tyrone Forbes, Senior Capacity and Performance Manager, EE. “When we looked for a way to optimize our AWS environment, CloudHealth was the obvious choice. It helps us control cost and usage, as well as manage thousands of EC2 instances.”
“We’re seeing huge interest in strategic cloud services, and our mission is to help others sell these services as quickly as possible,” said Russell Warne, AWS Lead at First Distribution, a CloudHealth Technologies partner based in South Africa. “CloudHealth is simply one of the strongest levers we offer. Even a new entrant can start adding significant value to customers in an incredibly short space of time.”
CloudHealth Technologies’ list of EMEA customers includes EE, Elastera, Financial Times, Funding Circle, Telefonica, Transport for London and Randstad. CloudHealth has also added many EMEA service providers to its growing Cloud Business Accelerator Program. New partners include ACA IT-Solutions, AllCloud, ANS Group, CDW, DoIT, HeleCloud, PA Consulting, Rebura LTD, Sopra Steria, Softcat plc, Storm Reply and Taldor Cloud market.
