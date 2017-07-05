CM Acquires Payment Institution Docdata Payments from Ingram Micro
5.7.2017 15:00 | Business Wire
Netherlands-based mobile service provider acquires payment institution Docdata Payments from its American owner Ingram Micro. This was agreed this Monday by both parties.
Docdata Payments (www.docdatapayments.com) processes payments for European companies, mainly in the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium. The 35 employees will be transferred to CM (cm.com).
Jeroen van Glabbeek, CEO of CM: "Over recent years, CM Payments has made substantial investments in technology. This acquisition, as well as future acquisitions, ensure up-scaling; the volume is now rising to half a billion Euro per year. The acquisition of Docdata Payments adds much value to CM Payments as a payment institution. Docdata Payments not only possesses a large and diverse client portfolio, the infrastructure is also very extensive with many languages and currencies. On the other hand, CM can add many advantages, thanks to its own infrastructure, the online identification methods such as Digital Identity Service Provider, and its own network.”
Michiel Alting von Geusau, Vice-president of Ingram Micro and President of Docdata: "To be a successful enterprise, you need to focus. That also applies to Docdata Payments. We wish to help Docdata Payments focus by continuing at CM, where Docdata Payments' expertise and innovation will be made the most of. We are therefore happy with CM as acquisition partner, and first of all wish the Docdata Payments staff every success, but also sincerely thank them for their contribution over the last years."
Stefan Verbaarschott, Managing Director of Docdata Payments: “Although a strong partnership with the Ingram Micro companies in Europe will continue, the inclusion of Docdata Payments in the CM family is important for the growth ambitions of the enterprise. Returning the company to Dutch shareholders, and having access to the associated resources is essential.”
“It was good to witness that, from the first contacts with the recognised payment institution CM Payments, CM's ambitions regarding payments perfectly fitted the knowledge and competencies of Docdata Payments. Apart from that, the corporate cultures were also a good match", states Verbaarschott.
About CM:
CM is a technology enterprise founded in 1999. CM offers more than 25,000 customers worldwide solutions for business-critical communication, customer interaction, marketing campaigns and transactions. CM is a pioneer in mobile messaging and payments and is innovative in the field of app development.
Apart from the offices in London and Paris, and the headquarters in Breda, CM has branches in Cape Town, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Brussels and The Hague. CM’s platform is based on a proprietary and redundant infrastructure supported 24/7 by the Network Operations Center including data centres and a fibre network throughout Northern Europe.
About Docdata Payments:
Since 1999, Docdata Payments has been active as international Payment Service Provider for companies and organisations seeking omnichannel payment solutions. The services ensure the secure, fast and accurate processing of payments, from the moment a consumer places an order until the moment the money has been paid to the webshop owner and the payments have been correctly processed in his financial administration.
https://www.docdatapayments.com/
