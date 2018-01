Media bulletin 15 January 2018. The Finnish Archipelago welcomes exhibition-goers to the largest professional travel industry event in Northern Europe. Matka 2018 opens in Helsinki’s Messukeskus with a Workshop Day for industry professionals on Thursday 18 January. The fair is open to the public from Friday to Sunday, 19-21 January.

The trade fair’s largest exhibition area, located in hall 6, is devoted to the Finnish Archipelago, featuring the archipelago municipalities of Finland: Turku, Naantali, Parainen, Kemiönsaari, Salo, Hanko, Raasepori, Pori, Rauma, Uusikaupunki, Kustavi, Taivassalo and Kaarina, as well as numerous sub-exhibitors. The Åland Islands are also represented in the shared exhibition area.

The Finnish Archipelago area promotes the region’s vibrant urban culture, historical sites and beautiful national parks. To this end the exhibition area will be showcasing an exceptionally wide range of travel products and services, from companies both large and small and from trips that you can take on your own to customisable travel packages for groups.

The area will also be promoting several theatres, such as Åbo Svenska Teater, programme services, such as Moominworld, as well as events, such as the Pori Housing Fair and the Naantali Music Festival, as well as the national gymnastics event Suomi Gymnaestrada and the Challenge Turku triathlon, which are both held in Turku.

Visitors should also check out the numerous travel and event packages, offered for special trade fair prices. There will also be plenty of fun activities to participate in, from a climbing wall and exercise tracks to various games and prize draws.

The area’s own programme will be offering samples of the region’s culinary and musical culture on every day of the trade fair. Also on offer will be the Taste of the Archipelago dish, a sampling of the flavours of the archipelago that has proven immensely popular in previous years, served twice a day on each day that the fair is open to the public. Furthermore, the area will include an archipelago shop, which will be holding product tastings and offering a range of delicious local food products from the archipelago to take home.

#FinnishArchipelago

tarja.rautiainen@visitnaantali.com

www.visitturku.fi

www.visitnaantali.com

www.visitarchipelago.fi

www.visitkemionsaari.fi

www.visitsalo.fi

tourism.hanko.fi

www.visitraasepori.fi

www.visitpori.fi

www.visitrauma.fi

www.uusikaupunki.fi

www.kustavi.fi

www.taivassalo.fi

www.visitkaarina.fi

www.visitaland.com