Confederate Motorcycles, creator of the world’s most exotic road-going machines, has announced that its most advanced motorcycle yet, the P51 Combat Fighter, has been included in the production of Transformers: The Last Knight.

The global luxury brand is excited to confirm that the Decepticon, Mohawk, will appear as a Fighter in its disguised vehicle form.

H. Matthew Chambers, CEO of Confederate Motorcycles, said: “The Fighter is pure yang power born to raise hell, so his transformation into the knife wielding, mayhem-causing, motorcycle punk is logical and interesting.”

Of the 61 Combat Collection special editions, each hand built by Confederate’s highly-skilled master craftsmen at its Birmingham headquarters, only two remain available for reservation.

Transformers: The Last Knight is now showing in theaters worldwide.

Confederate Motors, Inc. (CFED) is a rebel think tank 100% focused on creating the best and finest motorcycles with no compromise. Each motorcycle is handcrafted to be an heirloom work of art that looks and rides like rebellion itself. The enterprise is traded on the OTC under the symbol, CFED.

