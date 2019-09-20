Construction work at Dance House Helsinki will start in October
The construction of the Dance House Helsinki on the northeastern end of the Cable Factory will commence in October 2019. This will mean changes to the access, logistics and parking arrangements at Cable Factory. The total duration of the construction project is estimated to be two years.
The construction of the Dance House Helsinki will begin with civil engineering activities on Monday 7 October 2019. The building work of the first space in Finland solely dedicated to dance is estimated to take some two years. Thus, the opening would be at the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022.
- The construction work that will start in October is a huge leap towards fulfilling a long-standing dream. We are looking forward to being able to fill the new house with dance of all types and forms, says Matti Numminen, Director of Dance House Helsinki.
The aim is to complete the noisy pile driving and quarry work as soon as possible in the autumn. Currently, it is estimated that the other construction work will continue until February 2020. The actual construction of the new building is scheduled to begin later this year.
- The Cable Factory will continue to operate during the construction of the Dance House, which is why we are working to minimize the inconvenience to our tenants. It is clear that the next two years will be challenging, but our goal is that when Dance House Helsinki is completed, Cable Factory will become more functional and comfortable for our tenants as well as those visiting the place, says Kai Huotari, CEO of Kiinteistö Oy Kaapelitalo.
The construction work will mean changes to the access, logistics and parking arrangements at Cable Factory. Pedestrians are advised to use Tallberginkatu entrance instead of Kaapelipuisto. The parking spaces in the inner yard of Cable Factory will be closed, and much of the logistics will be moved outside the building.
You can follow the progress of the building site and related arrangements at www.tanssintalorakentuu.fi (at the moment only in Finnish)
Kiinteistö Oy Kaapelitalo will organize an open information event on Wednesday, 2 October, 2019 at 4 pm–5 pm for anyone interested in the construction of the Dance House Helsinki. The event is held at restaurant Hima & Sali, Cable Factory (Tallberginkatu 1, Helsinki). No need to register for the event. Welcome! (In Finnish.)
Keywords
Contacts
Kai Huotari, Managing director, Kiinteistö Oy Kaapelitalo, kai.huotari@kaapelitehdas.fi, tel. +358 50 384 1557
Matti Numminen, Director, Dance House Helsinki, matti.numminen@tanssintalo.fi, tel. +358 40 467 0276
Images
Links
About Kiinteistö Oy Kaapelitalo
Tallberginkatu 1 C 15
00180 HELSINKI
info@kaapelitehdas.fi, 09 4763 8330http://www.kaapelitehdas.fi
Kaapelitehtaan ja Suvilahden kulttuurikeskuksia hallinnoi Helsingin kaupungin omistama Kiinteistö Oy Kaapelitalo, joka peruskorjaa ja vuokraa vanhoja teollisuusrakennuksia taiteen, kulttuurin ja käsityön tarpeisiin. Se tarjoaa yrityksille, järjestöille, taiteilijoille ja tapahtumatuottajille tiloja Kaapelitehtaalla ja Suvilahdessa.
Kaapelitehdas on Suomen suurin kulttuurikeskus, jossa toimii mm. 3 museota, 12 galleriaa, ravintola, kirjakauppa, tanssiteattereita, taidekouluja sekä taiteilijoita, bändejä ja luovien alojen yrityksiä.
Suvilahden entisen sähkövoimalan ja kaasulaitoksen alueeseen kuuluu 9 rakennusta, 2 kaasukelloa sekä 2,5 hehtaaria piha-aluetta. Suvilahden ovat ottaneet omakseen monenlaiset kulttuuritoimijat kirjailijoista esittäviin taiteisiin ja uudesta sirkuksesta graffitigalleriaan.
