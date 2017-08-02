Crimson Hexagon Unveils First Image Analysis Beyond Logo Identification for Deepest Consumer Insight through Social Data
2.8.2017 16:04 | Business Wire
Crimson Hexagon, a leading provider of consumer insights from social data to inform strategic enterprise decision-making, today released its proprietary image analysis capabilities, developed in-house, to help brands and agencies unlock insights within photo data. By applying Crimson Hexagon’s analytics engine to images to recognize scenes, objects, actions, faces and logos, brands learn who, how and where consumers engage with their products. Far beyond what they can achieve with simple logo identification, brands can analyze images to tailor marketing campaigns, drive product enhancements, identify influencers and more.
Social media users share more than 3 billion images each day. When brands rely solely on textual analysis, they miss out on the full context of consumer social conversations, especially since 85 percent of images on social media lack any text reference to the brands pictured in them. As Gartner analysts Nick Ingelbrecht and Melissa Davis wrote, “The growth of all types of video/image content is driving demand for improved indexing, content analysis and search capabilities. Internet traffic activity and growth forecasts show a relentless increase in image and video content, with cameras of all types capturing and sending ever-larger volumes of high-definition video.1”
Crimson Hexagon’s software ingests and stores the most comprehensive image database in the market with more than 125 million images a day to train and enhance the accuracy of its machine-learning image analysis algorithm. Access to the most data together with the most advanced image analysis technologies enables Crimson Hexagon clients to analyze the top objects and scenes that appear in photos for particular conversations, as well as the evolution of image-based elements over time.
“Whatever the topic, the language around it is increasingly visual. Before Crimson Hexagon’s image analytics capabilities, we were missing the full picture around what matters, and to whom. Our campaigns, and the causes they support, are the better because of it," said Zach Zimmel, director of strategy at Grassriots.
From calculating the return on sponsorships to spotting alternative product uses to finding affinities between people, objects and scenes, Crimson Hexagon’s image analysis capabilities solve business problems across organizations. Features include image-specific filtering, data visualizations on posts containing images and a multimedia tile view display of analyzed posts.
“The future of content is visual, and brands that rely on logo recognition alone are missing an unwritten part of the conversation: the who, how and where of consumers’ engagement with their products,” said Errol Apostolopoulos, senior vice president of product at Crimson Hexagon. “As consumers, especially millennials, continue to create visual content, our system’s machine-learning-based algorithm is well-equipped to ingest, store and classify those images and videos for our clients, so they can get the clearest insights about their customers.”
Schedule a demo of Crimson Hexagon’s image analysis solution:
http://pages.crimsonhexagon.com/image-analytics-demo.html.
Additional resources
- Blog: http://www.crimsonhexagon.com/blog
- Careers: http://www.crimsonhexagon.com/about/careers
- Demo: http://pages.crimsonhexagon.com/image-analytics-demo.html
- Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/crimsonhexagon
- Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/crimsonhexagon
- Tumblr: http://www.crimsonhexagon.tumblr.com/
About Crimson Hexagon
Crimson Hexagon is the global leader in consumer insights from social media data. Powered by patented technology and an in-house data library of more than 1 trillion posts, Crimson Hexagon's platform helps hundreds of brands and agencies answer critical business questions through the insights derived from social data. Clients include leading global organizations such as General Mills, Starbucks, Paramount Pictures, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Adidas and Twitter, and leading agencies such as TBWA, VML, BBDO, Saatchi & Saatchi, Ogilvy, Edelman and Digitas. Find us on Twitter and on Tumblr.
1 Gartner “Innovation Insight for Video/Image Analytics, 2016,” Nick Ingelbrecht and Melissa Davis, Sept. 22, 2016
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005238/en/
Contact information
Metis Communications
Sylvie Tse, 617-236-0500
crimsonhexagon@metiscomm.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
PubMatic Releases New Primer on Understanding Auction Dynamics2.8.2017 17:00 | Tiedote
PubMatic, the automation solutions company for an open digital media industry, today announced that it is releasing a new white paper titled, “Understanding Auction Dynamics: A Primer.” The primer focuses on clarifying the main forces and dynamics that affect the price paid when impressions are sold in a programmatic auction. The programmatic advertising industry is abuzz with transparency discussions and there is a need for education around how auctions work. Auction dynamics play an increasingly important role in the online advertising ecosystem as header bidding continues to grow, benefiting both media sellers and buyers in the process. “Header bidding has supported major revenue growth and yield for publishers. Publishers want to move away from the old waterfall and allow DSPs to compete simultaneously for inventory,” said Andrew Baron, VP of Machine Learning & Marke
It Pays to Take a Closer Look: Mytyres.co.uk Offers Tips on Buying a Second-Hand Car2.8.2017 16:13 | Tiedote
When you really want to change cars but don’t have much of a budget, you need to go second-hand. The choice is huge – countless websites and Internet platforms offer second-hand vehicles of every make, model and colour, and at attractively low prices. Mytyres.co.uk has put together a few tips to ensure that your dream car doesn’t turn out to be a nightmare. You can check the most important points simply by taking a walk around the vehicle. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005775/en/ It pays to take a closer look: Mytyres.co.uk offers tips on buying a second-hand car (Photo: Business Wire) Paint You don’t have to be an expert to spot variations in colour or matte areas in the paintwork. These often point to makeshift repair jobs covering hidden damages. I
SessionM Enables Expansion of Omnichannel Marketing Capabilities Without Replacing Existing Systems2.8.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
SessionM, the leading customer engagement platform, announced today that it has been cited in Gartner’s July 2017 report, titled “Gear Up for the Evolving Multichannel Marketing Landscape.” The company was mentioned as a mobile marketing platform solution. Gartner says that “nearly one in two organizations actively use multichannel campaign management (MCCM).” According to the report: “However comprehensive MCCM solutions are in terms of features and tool sets, they do not represent the only way to manage the multichannel marketing challenges marketers face. What's more, despite ongoing iterations and upgrades to existing functionality in response to customer demand and/or broader market trends, gaps remain. This dynamic creates openings for providers that are part of the extended multichannel marketing universe.” SessionM’s customer engagement platform allows global
SEGGER: IP-over-USB technology enables easy web browser access for USB devices2.8.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
SEGGER introduces its new IP-over-USB technology. It lets the web browser easily access a USB device from any host: Windows, Linux or Mac. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005086/en/ Configuring USB devices with a web browser Communicating with the built-in web server of the USB device, it can visualize status information in real-time, as well as configure the device. With this new IP-over-USB technology, no driver needs to be installed, it is pure plug-and-play. Simply connect the device, and enter ‘http://usb.local’ as the URL in the browser. With this, the flexibility of the web interface can be used for configuration and setup processes as well as data retrieval. User manuals, tutorials etc. can simply be provided from the device itself via
'Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2017' Final Lineup Announced2.8.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
The final lineup for 2017 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival which will kick off on August 11 has been announced. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005429/en/ Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2017 will take place at Incheon Songdo Moonlight Festival Park (Pentaport Park) from August 11 to 13. The final lineup announced. Bastille, Justice, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, DNCE and Swanky Dank and some 80 popular acts from Korea. (Graphic: Business Wire) The lineup includes Bastille, Justice, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, DNCE and Swanky Dank. They have made rock fans go wild at world-famous festivals. Some 80 popular acts from the host country will also join the event. The distinct features of this year’s lineup are popularity, musicality and uniqueness. The roster of acts for Incheon Pentaport
Accelerates AI Evolution: AccelStor Introduces Next Generation High Availability All-NVMe Flash Array2.8.2017 11:00 | Tiedote
AccelStor, the software-defined all-flash array provider, announced a new high availability all-NVMe flash storage array, the NeoSapphire H810, accelerating the AI era with its uncompromising performance, endurance and capacity topped with AccelStor’s FlexiRemap® flash-oriented software technology. The NeoSapphire H810 will help customers to remove their system bottlenecks by offering a truly seamless user experience. AccelStor’s all-flash array products and technology will be on display at the Flash Memory Summit 2017, Booth #132, in Hall A of the Santa Clara Convention Center, in Santa Clara, California, USA, from August 8 to 10, 2017. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005456/en/ AccelStor will display its new high availability all-NVMe flash storage array─NeoSapphire H810 at the Flash Mem
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme