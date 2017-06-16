Cristallo Resort & Spa in Cortina, Italy Joins the Luxury Collection
The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR), today announced that Cristallo, a historic hotel located in the renowned Italian town of Cortina d’Ampezzo, will join The Luxury Collection, the world’s premier portfolio of upscale destinations, this June. Owned and managed by the Gualandi family, Cristallo, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, marks the brand’s first hotel in Cortina, and first ski resort worldwide.
Located in Northeastern Italy and nestled within the spectacular Dolomites mountain range, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the dual-season property will reopen after a redesign of the hotel’s rooms and suites, as well as the hotel’s lobby. A second phase of renovation will be complete by December when the property will celebrate its first ski season as part of The Luxury Collection. With this reopening, The Luxury Collection expands to eight hotels in Italy, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to growing its European portfolio.
“The iconic Cristallo Resort is a perfect fit for The Luxury Collection, as it is truly a hotel that defines its destination,” said Mitzi Gaskins, Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection & JW Marriott. “Italy is a key market for our brand, and this hotel marks our eighth location in the country, while also celebrating a key global milestone – The Luxury Collection’s first ski resort in the world!"
Boasting majestic views across Cortina and the monumental Dolomites, the hotel’s 74 guestrooms, including 20 suites and two Presidential suites, have been distinctively furnished to complement the property’s Italian heritage. Pale wood panels are offset by intricate wild flower detailing and delicate cornicing, full of local character. Each room has been well-appointed with the signature Luxury Collection bed, en-suite Carrara marble bathroom with heated floors, and modern technology.
The hotel’s four restaurants offer guests a choice of diverse Italian recipes and cozy atmospheres. La Stube 1872 , with its wood-covered walls and antique majolica stove, provides an intimate fine dining experience and incorporates local produce and tradition. Il Gazebo is set in a circular room with spectacular 360-degree views of the surrounding landscape, providing the best of regional Italian fare. La Veranda is an authentic Italian restaurant, open for breakfast and lunch, with a Chef's Private Table experience that combines culinary passion with local recipes. During the summer months, La Terrazza opens its doors to offer al fresco dining within the immersive setting of the striking Dolomite Mountains.
The Cristallo ULTIMATE SPA, a Transvital Swiss Beauty Center, focuses on locally-sourced, exclusive therapeutic treatments that provide signature detox, anti-ageing, relaxation and après ski rituals. Equipped with a rejuvenating Hammam, sauna and oversized Romanesque indoor pool, the 1600 square meter spa (5,200 square feet) also includes a spacious FitWell Club that offers cutting-edge fitness equipment, a virtual trainer, and spectacular views of the Dolomites.
The resort also has a private event space, and a golf course, in partnership with Golf Club Cortina, where guests can compete on the nine-hole course framed by the Dolomites. The alpine-style Club House provides an inviting setting for conversation over drinks or a meal, and is just a short drive from the resort.
“Since 1901, The Cristallo has always been a family run property,” said Paola Gualandi, Owner and Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Cristallo Resort & Spa. “Joining forces with The Luxury Collection will allow us to continue the tradition of warm family hospitality, while at the same time it will enable us to be included in a global portfolio of properties that are bound by a collective standard of luxury.”
The iconic property, which first opened in 1901, has a storied history that includes hosting The Winter Olympics, Hollywood film crews such as The Pink Panther, and celebrities such as Frank Sinatra. Cortina is one of Italy’s most sought after destinations for skiing, summer activities such as hiking and mountain biking, as well as one of the region’s top epicurean destinations. As the newest member of The Luxury Collection, Cristallo will continue to surround its guests in extraordinary period details like pendant chandeliers and hand-painted wall ‘frescos’, while expanding on its modern-day amenities to provide a truly luxurious guest experience.
Rates for Cristallo, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, start from EURO 320 ($358 USD). For further information and reservations please visit www.cristallo.it.
