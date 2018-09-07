news aktuell GmbH

Customer Darlings 2018: Most popular brands on social websites

7.9.2018

These brands score highly with consumers when it comes to service, quality and pricing: Vodafone is the most popular mobile communications provider on social websites, Aldi has taken first place among food retailers, and Deutsche Post is the winner in packaging and logistics. The dpa subsidiary news aktuell and Faktenkontor evaluated more than 53 million social media contributions on 3,000 brands for the survey “Customer Darlings” to find the most popular brands in 20 different industries.

Responses in the categories pricing, service, quality and appearance were evaluated. The analysis incorporated both the frequency and the tone of the nominations. The evaluation of the responses from the consumers is based on data from the Ubermetrics web monitoring tool, which monitors 350 million German-language online sources. The analysis itself was done with the aid of AI via Valuescope. This is the fourth time that news aktuell and Faktenkontor have investigated the most popular brands on social websites. Some 53 million customer responses on 3,000 brands were evaluated for the current study over the period June 2017 to May 2018.

Germany’s Customer Darlings in 20 industries:

Car manufacturers: Aston Martin

Baby and toddler clothing: windeln.de

Dietary products: formoline

Holiday parks: Landal GreenParks

Hotels: Steigenberger

Personal hygiene and body care: Biorepair

Kitchen furniture: Schmidt

Food retailers: Aldi

Food: Zentis

Customized clothing: tailorjack

Mattress dealers: Dänisches Bettenlager

Mobile communication: Vodafone

Fashion and lifestyle: Ulla Popken

Packaging and logistics: Deutsche Post

PC and browser games: Electronic Arts

Pizza delivery services: Smiley’s

Social Media: YouTube

Soft drinks: hohes C

Internet: Google

Tool manufacturer: Hilti

