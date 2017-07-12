CYBRA Enables SATO Printer Integration into Manhattan Associates WMOS

12.7.2017 15:00 | Business Wire

CYBRA Corporation, developer of award-winning MarkMagic® Barcode Labels, RFID Tags, Electronic Forms, and Report Writing Software, has successfully integrated SATO thermal label printers into Manhattan Associates' Warehouse Management for Open Systems (WMOS) solution. To mark the occasion, SATO also joined Manhattan Associates MVP Partner Program as a Silver Hardware partner as of May 2017.

For more than 20 years, CYBRA and SATO have partnered to deliver integrated thermal labeling solutions to customers across various computing platforms. SATO required a Linux-based solution to design and print barcode and RFID labels with mixed UTF-8 character sets (Kanji and English) in text and barcode fields – including the popular QR barcode type. CYBRA’s MarkMagic PI (Platform Independent) edition, with its native support for SATO Barcode Program Language (SBPL) for desktop and portable barcode and RFID printers, was the perfect tool to meet this challenge.

The CYBRA team transitioned SATO to the Manhattan WMOS software so that it could leverage the MarkMagic PI extensive functionality with support for mixed Kanji and English thermal barcode labels on SATO PW208, PT408e, L’esprit V-ex, CL4NX and CL6NX printers.

“CYBRA has decades of print driver experience and know-how enabling printing of business critical documents,” says Chuck Roskow, CYBRA’s VP of Operations. “We have a proud tradition of successfully creating solutions that add value to our ISV partners’ product functionality and to our Auto ID hardware partner offerings.”

According to Richard Wright, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, at Manhattan Associates, “Manhattan provides expertise coupled with best of breed technology partners to help clients deliver on their brand promise.”

“SATO is a track and trace leader with labeling solutions that meet the needs of companies with complex global supply chains,” says Kaz Matsuyama, President and CEO of SATO Holdings Corporation. “Thanks to CYBRA’s MarkMagic, users with complex supply chains can now enjoy SATO service and the world-class Manhattan Associates’ WMOS which delivers tangible labor savings and streamlines operations. We will continue to pursue all partnerships to provide maximum value to our customers.”

