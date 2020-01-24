Decisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition the decisions setting interest rates)

ECB launches review of its monetery policy stategy 23.1.2020 16:30:00 EET | Uutinen

EKP:n lehdistötiedote 23.1.2020 Review will encompass quantitative formulation of price stability, monetary policy toolkit, economic and monetary analyses and communication practices Other considerations, such as financial stability, employment and environmental sustainability, will also be part of review Expected to be concluded by end of 2020 Review will be based on thorough analysis and open minds, engaging with all stakeholders The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) today launched a review of its monetary policy strategy. The monetary policy strategy was adopted in 1998 and some of its elements were clarified in 2003. Since 2003 the euro area and the world economy have been undergoing profound structural changes. Declining trend growth, on the back of slowing productivity and an ageing population, as well as the legacy of the financial crisis, have driven interest rates down, reducing the scope for the ECB and other central banks to ease monetary policy by convent