Decisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition to decisions setting interest rates)
Decisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition to decisions setting interest rates) March 2020
ECB announces easing of conditions for targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III)12.3.2020 16:30:00 EET | Uutinen
ECB press release 12 March 2020
ECB announces measures to support bank liquidity conditions and money market activity12.3.2020 16:30:00 EET | Uutinen
Series of additional longer-term refinancing operations to safeguard liquidity and money market conditions Operations allotted on a weekly basis and all mature on 24 June 2020 when the fourth operation of TLTRO III settles The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has today decided on additional longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs) to provide immediate liquidity support to banks and to safeguard money market conditions. While there are no material signs of strains in money markets or of liquidity shortages in the banking system, these operations will provide an effective backstop if necessary. The operations will be conducted as fixed rate tender procedures with full allotment. The rate in these operations will be fixed at the average of the deposit facility rate over the life of the respective operation. Interest will be paid when the respective operation matures. All operations mature on 24 June 2020. The operations will be conducted according to the indicative c
Finlands Banks beredskapsåtgärder för coronaviruset12.3.2020 15:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Finlands Bank månar om medarbetarnas säkerhet och välbefinnande. Finlands Bank har tillsatt en grupp under ledning av direktionens vice ordförande Marja Nykänen för att bevaka coronavirusläget och samordna åtgärderna med anledning av viruset. Som ett led i beredskapsåtgärderna har banken ökat distansarbetet och ställt in tjänsteresorna. Finlands Bank ställer likaså in alla publikevenemang och seminarier till slutet av maj. Bokade visningar på Finlands Banks myntmuseum ställs in och inga nya bokningar tas tills vidare emot.
Koronavirukseen varautuminen Suomen Pankissa12.3.2020 15:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Henkilöstön turvallisuus ja hyvinvointi ovat Suomen Pankille ensisijaisen tärkeitä. Suomen Pankissa koronavirustilannetta seuraa ja toimenpiteitä koordinoi sitä varten asetettu ryhmä, jota johtaa johtokunnan varapuheenjohtaja Marja Nykänen. Varautumistoimenpiteinä etätyön tekemistä on lisätty ja virkamatkoista on luovuttu. Suomen Pankki peruu lisäksi kaikki yleisötilaisuudet ja seminaarit toukokuun loppuun saakka. Suomen Pankin rahamuseon opastukset perutaan ja uusia varauksia ei oteta museoon toistaiseksi.
