Decisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition to decisions setting interest rates)

ECB announces measures to support bank liquidity conditions and money market activity 12.3.2020 16:30:00 EET | Uutinen

Series of additional longer-term refinancing operations to safeguard liquidity and money market conditions Operations allotted on a weekly basis and all mature on 24 June 2020 when the fourth operation of TLTRO III settles The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has today decided on additional longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs) to provide immediate liquidity support to banks and to safeguard money market conditions. While there are no material signs of strains in money markets or of liquidity shortages in the banking system, these operations will provide an effective backstop if necessary. The operations will be conducted as fixed rate tender procedures with full allotment. The rate in these operations will be fixed at the average of the deposit facility rate over the life of the respective operation. Interest will be paid when the respective operation matures. All operations mature on 24 June 2020. The operations will be conducted according to the indicative c