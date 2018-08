Den förnyade båtutställningen Helsingfors Flytande allt populärare

Revamped Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show again increased its popularity 21.8.2018 15:14 | Tiedote

The 2018 Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show that ended on Sunday attracted almost 13,000 visitors, as much as 12 per cent more than the year before. The growing popularity was attributable to the long and warm boating summer, improved economic outlook and the revamped exhibition concept now offering more in terms of enjoyable experiences. The outdoor event also benefitted from the clement weather.