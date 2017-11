Den första lasten med flytande naturgas till norra Finland levererats till Manga LNG-terminalen – Fler alternativ tillgängliga på energimarknaden

First shipload of liquefied natural gas arrival to Northern Finland to Manga LNG terminal – Making more alternatives available in the energy market 19.11.2017 17:14 | Tiedote

The first shipload of liquefied natural gas (LNG) arrival to the LNG import terminal in Tornio, Finland, on Sunday November 19, 2017. The Manga LNG natural gas import terminal in Röyttä Harbor, Tornio, is a joint venture of the industrial companies Outokumpu and SSAB Europe, the energy company EPV Energy and the LNG company Skangas. LNG was shipped to the terminal by Coral Energy, a time-chartered LNG carrier operated by Skangas. Once completed in summer 2018, the import terminal will be the largest LNG terminal in the Nordic countries and the second LNG terminal in Finland. Northern Finland’s gas and fuel market will be diversified as a new fuel – LNG – enabling deliveries to industry, marine transport and heavy-duty road transport outside the gas pipeline network will become available in the market.