Den offentliga förvaltningens beredskap för hantering av säkerhetsöverträdelser allt bättre efter TAISTO18-övningen

Mobile certificates are worth using – The rapid advance of digitalisation highlights the importance of trustworthy identification 21.11.2018 09:30 | Tiedote

The Population Register Centre has tendered the strong identification trust network for processing identification for public government digital services and made agreements with banks on the use of banking codes as an identification tool. Through these agreements, citizens will in future be able to sign into public government digital services using a mobile certificate or banking codes. In addition, it will be possible to sign into services using the Citizen Certificate on personal identity cards issued by the police.