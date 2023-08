Didrichsenin näyttely tuo esiin Rafael Wardin viimeisten vuosien aktiivisen työskentelyn ja kunnioittaa taiteilijan elämäntyötä

An art museum’s architecture and art collection through the eyes of an artist: Elina Brotherus – Visitor at the Didrichsen Art Museum, Helsinki 11.2.–28.5.2023 17.1.2023 07:53:00 EET | Press release

The spring exhibition Elina Brotherus – Visitor at the Didrichsen Art Museum in Helsinki presents a new photographic series Visitor (Villa Didrichsen) by photographer and video artist Elina Brotherus. The series inspired by the architecture and art collection of the museum is accompanied by Brotherus’s earlier, thematically related photographs and video works.