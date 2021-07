Digi- ja väestötietovirasto lisää asiakaspalveluhenkilökuntaansa ja jatkaa palvelujensa digitalisoimista

Not all users of the Katso service have introduced Suomi.fi e-Authorizations – the processing of mandate applications will be stepped up until the end of August 23.6.2021 15:40:00 EEST | Press release

The Katso service will be discontinued on 31 August 2021. Due to the discontinuation of the Katso service, we will step up the processing of mandate applications throughout the summer. It is advisable to submit the mandate application now and not leave the submittal to a later time as its processing may take as long as 1 to 2 weeks.