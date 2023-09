Digi- ja väestötietovirasto testaa laajennettuja palveluaikoja Lahdessa ja Lappeenrannassa

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency streamlines the registration of international students arriving in Finland and their application for a municipality of residence 10.8.2023 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

Thousands of international exchange and degree students will start their higher education studies in Finland again this autumn. The Digital and Population Data Services Agency (DVV) speeds up students’ transactions by providing a digital method for reporting information and by organising pop-up events for verifying the students’ identity.