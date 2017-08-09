Digi Communications NV (Former Cable Communications Systems N.V.) Announces Investor Call on the H1 2017 Results

9.8.2017 17:08 | Business Wire

Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi" or the "Company") announces that on August 16, 2017 (at 17:00 UK time) it will host a conference call to discuss the H1 2017 results.

To participate in the conference please follow the instructions from our websites:

www.digi-communications.ro

http://investors.rcs-rds.ro.

A webcast of the call and the presentation materials will be available on our websites and the webcast will be archived for 30 days:

About Digi Communications NV

Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS & RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.

Contact information

Digi Communications NV

Serghei Bulgac

Phone no: +4031 400 4444

ipo.relations@digi-communications.ro

investor.relations@rcs-rds.ro