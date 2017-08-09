Digi Communications NV (Former Cable Communications Systems N.V.) Announces Investor Call on the H1 2017 Results
9.8.2017 17:08 | Business Wire
Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi" or the "Company") announces that on August 16, 2017 (at 17:00 UK time) it will host a conference call to discuss the H1 2017 results.
To participate in the conference please follow the instructions from our
websites:
www.digi-communications.ro
http://investors.rcs-rds.ro.
A webcast of the call and the presentation materials will be available
on our websites and the webcast will be archived for 30 days:
About Digi Communications NV
Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS & RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005729/en/
Contact information
Digi Communications NV
Serghei Bulgac
Phone no: +4031 400 4444
ipo.relations@digi-communications.ro
investor.relations@rcs-rds.ro
