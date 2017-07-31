Digi Communications N.V.announces the publishing of Report of legal acts...
31.7.2017 20:33 | Business Wire
Digi Communications N.V.announces the publishing of Report of legal acts concluded by DIGI Communications N.V. in accordance with Romanian Law no. 24/2017 and Rule no. 1/2006 of CNVM and the Independent Limited Assurance Report on the information included in the current report issued by the Company in accordance with requirements of Law 24/2017 (Article 82) and Regulation no. 1/2006
Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi" or the "Company") announces that on July 28, 2017 the Report regarding legal acts concluded by DIGI Communications N.V. in accordance with Romanian Law no. 24/2017 and Rule no. 1/2006 of CNVM for H1 2017 was made publicly available on the Romanian Stock Exchange (“BVB”) and the Company’s website, while also being available with the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (“ASF”) and the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (“AFM”).
Additionally, on July 31, 2017 the Company submitted the Independent Limited Assurance Report on the information included in the current report issued by the Company in accordance with requirements of Law 24/2017 (Article 82) and Regulation no. 1/2006 to the Romanian Stock Exchange (“BVB”) and the Company’s website, while also being available with the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (“ASF”) and the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (“AFM”).
For details regarding the reports, please access the official websites designated of Digi: http://investors.rcs-rds.ro and www.digi-communications.ro (Investor Relations Section).
About Digi Communications NV
Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS & RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005952/en/
Contact information
For Digi Communications NV
Serghei Bulgac
Phone no: +4031 400 4444
ipo.relations@digi-communications.ro
investor.relations@rcs-rds.ro
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Mavenir Systems, Inc. Acquires Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Business from Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.31.7.2017 23:05 | Tiedote
Mavenir Systems, Inc. (“Mavenir”) the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), announced today that it has acquired assets associated with the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) product family from Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (“Brocade”). This acquisition extends Mavenir’s leadership in network transformation and enhances its next-generation core network with a feature-rich, virtualized evolved packet core, expanded customer base, and advanced network slicing capabilities important to 5G architectures. The transaction includes all associated Intellectual Property (IP) including 22 granted and pending patents, a research and development facility in Mumbai, India and associated customer support and maintenance contracts. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/ho
Westinghouse Business Plan Includes Transformational Savings31.7.2017 20:35 | Tiedote
Westinghouse Electric Company announced today that it has reached a critical milestone in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process by submitting its five-year business plan to the company’s debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing lenders and the unsecured creditors committee on July 27. “We are proud to take this important next step. Our five-year plan provides Westinghouse stakeholders, including our employees, customers and future investors, insight into how we will achieve conservative, sustainable growth over the term,” said President and Chief Executive Officer José Emeterio Gutiérrez. “We have already begun to align our operations to the plan and look forward to moving through the Chapter 11 proceedings in a swift manner.” The plan integrates Westinghouse’s strategic initiatives, competitive landscape and market dynamics into a five-year financial forecast. Comprised of strategi
Digi Communications N.V. Announces the Publishing of Update to the Investigation by the Romanian National Anti-Corruption Directorate31.7.2017 20:32 | Tiedote
Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi" or the "Company") announces that on July 31, 2017 it published an Update to the investigation by the Romanian National Anti-Corruption Directorate. In connection with the investigation triggered by the Romanian National Anti-Corruption Directorate (“DNA”), which we have previously disclosed to the market and to our investors in the initial public offering prospectus dated 26 April 2017, in the supplemental prospectus dated 8 May 2017 (together, the “Prospectus”), as well as in the subsequent public reports, we inform you that, on 25 July 2017, RCS & RDS S.A. (the Company’s subsidiary) was indicted by the DNA in connection with the offences of bribery and money laundering, INTEGRASOFT S.R.L. (one of RCS & RDS S.A.’s subsidiary) was indicted for the offence of accessory to money laundering, while Mr. Mihai Dinei (member of the
The Pokémon Company International and Fathom Events Bring Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! to Theaters for a Two-Day Cinema Event31.7.2017 19:08 | Tiedote
The new animated film Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!, based on the globally popular Pokémon brand, is coming to movie theaters around the world for two days this November. The Pokémon Company International announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Fathom Events, the recognized leader in event cinema distribution, for international theatrical rights (outside of Asia) to the highly-anticipated movie. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005842/en/ Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! (Photo: Business Wire) Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! is an origin story highlighting Ash and Pikachu’s first meeting and their adventures as they search for the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh. The iconic pair encounter familiar faces along the way, new characters including Trainers
Biogen Appoints Anabella Villalobos Senior Vice President, Biotherapeutic & Medicinal Sciences31.7.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) today announced the appointment of Anabella Villalobos, Ph.D., as senior vice president, Biotherapeutic & Medicinal Sciences (BTMS). Dr. Villalobos will lead Biogen’s BTMS organization in the delivery of high-quality, differentiated molecules to the clinic. She will report to Michael Ehlers, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, Head of Research and Development. “We are excited to have Anabella Villalobos join us at Biogen,” said Dr. Ehlers. “Anabella is a world-class drug hunter, a proven leader in medicinal sciences, and a champion of scientific innovation. Her experience in neuroscience and passion for drug discovery will help us create and advance the next generation of breakthrough medicines.” Dr. Villalobos joins Biogen from Pfizer Worldwide Research and Development where she most recently served as Vice President and Head of Medicinal
Kite Files the Industry’s First CAR-T Marketing Authorization Application in Europe for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel31.7.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
Kite Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:KITE), a leading cell therapy company, today announced that it has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for axicabtagene ciloleucel as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), transformed follicular lymphoma (TFL), and primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant. This application represents the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy submitted to the EMA. Axicabtagene ciloleucel is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of November 29, 2017. The MAA for axicabtagene ciloleucel is supported by data from the ZUMA-1 trial, which met the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR), with
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme